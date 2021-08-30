Young Haitian-Bahamian author taking literary world by storm with her latest thriller novel, 'The Night Professor'

About

PF Felix was born in the West Indies but became a US citizen in 2004. “The Night Professor” is her debut novel and the first of THE RENNINGTON CHRONICLES series. As a trained project manager, PF has worked for many notable industries (i.e., education, healthcare… and now, municipality). However, PF’s true passion is in writing romance thrillers, all with a dark, perceptible pragmatism for your enjoyment. With a B.S. in Management Information Systems, combined with a plethora of industry certifications, and two decades of relevant writing expertise, PF longs to take readers on a decadent journey that will explore the wicked entrapment game of love. One that seems to curse more than cure; hinder than heal and bind instead of free.

Rennington Chronicles: The Night Professor