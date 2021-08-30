pCloudy makes mobile DevOps easy with Bitrise integration
pCloudy integrates with Bitrise to overcome the challenges of manually uploading and downloading Android APK or iOS files to test on the platform.
This integration between pCloudy and Bitrise will enable organizations to enable mobile DevOps easily”DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- pCloudy, the Continuous Testing Cloud has done an integration with Bitrise, the Continuous Integration platform. Both these players have always been looking for ways to minimize human effort and optimize processes to automate the simple routine tasks that are performed manually in the mobile app testing space. A lot of testers spend precious minutes downloading and uploading installation files to test them on devices. The integration of pCloudy and Bitrise is set to eliminate this task through automation.
— Avinash Tiwari, co-founder of pCloudy
Bitrise, is a Continuous Integration platform that allows users to run their iOS or Android builds on isolated cloud systems. Bitrise users simply pull the artifactories from their repositories and convert them to IPA or APK files to install and test on various devices.
Now pCloudy, is a Continuous Testing Cloud that allows users to connect to various mobile devices or desktop computers to test their mobile and web applications to ensure quality. The continuous testing cloud allows users to test both manually or through automation. pCloudy and Bitrise make a formidable pact to develop and test apps thoroughly.
The pCloudy-Bitrise integration plugin will allow users to overcome the challenges of manually uploading or downloading the installation files to test on the devices. Avinash Tiwari, the co-founder of pCloudy said “this integration between pCloudy and Bitrise will enable organizations to enable mobile DevOps easily”.
The integration will enable pCloudy users to automatically view their Android APK or iOS files from Bitrise on the My App Data section on the platform. Users can speed up their testing efforts by simply installing the apps from the My App Data and test them on the necessary devices. This integration saves time for app developers and testers by eliminating the efforts of manually uploading the installation files required to test.
About pCloudy
pCloudy is a continuous testing cloud that allows users to test their mobile and web based applications from anywhere, anytime. pCloudy is a comprehensive solution equipped with multiple features like enterprise grade security, DevOps compatibility, unlimited Automation runs, etc. It consists of more than 5000 device-browser combinations facilitating seamless mobile-app testing and cross-browser testing over multiple devices. pCloudy saves organizations and enterprises the costs of investing big bucks in setting up their own device labs by providing unlimited access to an array of devices connected over the cloud. pCloudy also offers solutions to scale up existing test infrastructures with its plug-and-play system to transform into a cloud based infrastructure. Apart from manual testing, users can run automation test runs on real devices for accuracy and speed. pCloudy is also equipped with AI-powered features like “Certifaya” that provides an automated health checkup report for applications. It supports the integration of many popular testing frameworks and collaborative tools like Jenkins, Appium, Jira, Github, Slack, etc. pCloudy has a healthy global presence and provides solutions to many Fortune 500 companies.
