Fintel Short Squeeze Explorer Identifies Short Squeeze Opportunities for Retail Investors
Fintel’s short interest data identifies candidates for the week of August 29NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fintel.io, a provider of advanced research tools for data-driven investors, has developed a mathematical model that provides investors and traders with data that helps quantify the short squeeze risk for a company. This model takes into account a number of factors that contribute to short squeezes, including relative short interest, borrow fee rates, trading volume, and others.
The Short Squeeze Explorer provides a leaderboard ranking of companies with the highest Short Squeeze Score so traders can easily identify companies with the highest likelihood. For traders who want to find short squeeze opportunities before they happen, the Short Squeeze Explorer is an ideal tool.
Below are notable Short Squeeze candidates as of August 29, 2021 at 8:00pm EST:
*SPRT / Support.com, Inc. (97.40)
SPRT had a huge week last week as it popped from 8.75 to a 52 week high of 59.60, before closing at 26.37, an increase of 201% for the week. This company, a provider of technical and customer support tools, has been near the top of our list for many weeks, and this week it tops the list. The short interest % float is a whopping 66.53% and the borrow fee rate remains at 102%, which makes the shares very expensive to borrow and susceptible to margin calls. Additionally, SPRT is on the REG SHO threshold list, which means that a significant number of trades have failed to clear for the prior five days - a potential indicator of naked short selling. Subtracting shorted shares from float shows that there are just 3.11M non-shorted shares in the market.
*BBIG / Vinco Ventures, Inc. (95.92)
BBIG is second on this week’s list, with a short interest % float of 27.2% and a borrow fee rate of 62.02%. The share price of BBIG jumped 80.9% on Friday as meme stock traders piled in. Like SPRT, BBIG is also on the REG SHO threshold list, suggesting potential naked shorting activity. Subtracting short shares from the float shows that there are just 31.24M non-shorted shares in the market.
*ZEV / Lightning eMotors, Inc. (95.29)
Lightning eMotors is number three on the list this week, with a short float of 34.6% and a borrow fee rate of 87.10%. ZEV had a big day last Tuesday as the share price gapped from the prior day’s closing price of 6.41 to the day’s high of 12.10 before closing at 11.60, an increase of 80.1% for the day. Since then, both price and volume have fallen back, but the company still remains high on our list of candidates. Total float minus short interest for Lightning eMotors is 11.57.
*BTCM / Bit Mining Limited (95.06)
Bit Mining, the Shenzhen-based bitcoin mining operation, is number four on the list, with a borrow fee rate of 146% and a short float of 17.9%. The borrow fee rate of 146% is the second highest rate on our list. BTCM has had a steady increase in volume and share price for the last 30 days, with the price climbing from 4.46 to it’s close of 8.19 this last Friday, an increase of 83% for the month. Subtracting short interest from float leaves just 22.08M shares.
*MDIA / Mediaco Holding Inc., Class A (95.06)
Mediaco Holding, a radio broadcasting company, is number five on the list, with a short float of 14% and a borrow fee rate of 106.45%. With a market cap of just 73M, the company is the smallest of this week’s candidates. Like SPRT and BBIG, Mediaco Holding is also on the REG SHO threshold list. Subtracting short interest from float leaves just 1.73M shares, the lowest of all our candidates.
Short Squeeze Scores scoring model ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 being most likely, relative to its peers.
The Short Squeeze Explorer also compiles data like Short Interest % Float, Change in Volume, Change in Price, and Borrow Fee Rate into an easy-to-use leaderboard for investors to reference when making decisions.
For more information visit https://fintel.io/
About Fintel.io:
Fintel.io is a leading equity research platform designed to help data-driven investors make better investing decisions. Fintel provides deep analytics on a variety of market data, including fund ownership, insider trading activity, short interest, and company financials. Fintel currently tracks over 30,000 funds and over 63,000 securities traded worldwide. Information includes fund holdings, fund sentiment, financial data, and regulatory filings. Fintel was founded by Wilton Risenhoover.
About Finpedia.co
Fintel.io developed Finpedia.co as another resource for retail investors. Finpedia is a financial wiki that aims to develop thorough and complete research reports on every publicly traded company in the world. These research reports are crowdsourced from public documents such as regulatory filings and news reports. For more information visit finpedia.co.
Evan Sneider
Red Rooster PR
email us here