MERIDIAN SPONSORED LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD GOES TO POLICE VETERAN

Chief Woollen

YEARS OF SACRIFICE FOR BEING “ON THE JOB 24/7” REWARDED

PASASDENA, CA, US, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PASADENA, CA. – Liz Woollen, the recently retired Police Chief at the University of Oklahoma, has given her life to law enforcement and today Meridian Rapid Defense Group is pleased to announce she will be presented with its Lifetime Achievement Award during the 2021 National Sports Safety and Security Conference and Exhibition in November in Phoenix.

Peter Whitford, CEO of Meridian said, “When you look at Liz Woollen’s career I can’t think of a more suitable person for our company to honor. From rookie cop on the beat to heading up several divisions in the Tulsa Police Department to eventually becoming the first female Chief of Police at the University of Oklahoma, she’s done it all.”

The Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by Meridian, recognizes the long-term accomplishments and contributions of an individual who has earned the respect and admiration of professional colleagues in the sports safety and security community. The award was developed to commemorate exemplary talents and contributions demonstrated by an individual's dedication, loyalty, ability and integrity.

“I am honored to receive this award from NCS,” said Chief Woollen. “I would like to share it with all our game day stakeholders at the University of Oklahoma for without their hard work and dedication to the safety and security of our athletes, fans and facilities this would not be possible.”

Meridian Rapid Defense Group regularly supplies its unique Archer 1200 Barriers and Archer Beam Gates to colleges throughout the United States. The mobile barriers, 700 lbs. of USA made steel, are a familiar sight guarding events by ensuring that large crowds and vehicles are kept safely apart. Where concrete barriers and unsightly water barriers block a large area making movement in and out of events difficult, the design of the Archer 1200 Barrier allows for easy unhindered access by pedestrians.

Former Chief Woollen described her role over the last 30 years “as being on call 24/7” and decided this year it was time for a break.

“One of the things I've never forgotten was OU’s President David Boren telling me, ‘Liz I don't want our students to leave here with a degree in one hand and a criminal record in another,’ and so I have always lived by that,” Woolen said. “And I have worked really hard on, if they make mistakes, let them learn from their mistakes without having some kind of history that will follow them throughout their career.”

Peter Whitford said, “From everyone here at Meridian, providing the barriers and beam gates to so many colleges is gratifying when you think of how they make a day at a sporting event so much safer for everyone there.”

“Chief Woollen knew only too well how important it was to ensure that every single person at these events got home safely at night. Honoring Liz highlights all the work that goes on behind the scenes on game day and ensures it doesn’t go unrecognized,” said Mr. Whitford.

Meridian Archer 1200 Barriers are “SAFETY Act Certified” by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) providing the ultimate standard in keeping people, communities and places safer. For more information about Meridian Rapid Defense Group and the Archer 1200 vehicle barrier visit www.meridian-barrier.com