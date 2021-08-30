Submit Release
Recruiting for Good Sponsors Kickass and Party for Good Celebrating Tech Talent

Tech professionals entrust Recruiting for Good to place them in sweet jobs; we celebrate them thru our Labor Day events in Santa Monica #kickassforgood #sweetrewards #partyforgood www.WePartyforGood.com

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been helping tech professionals land sweet jobs. Thank you for entrusting us! #landsweetjob #kickassforgood #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land Sweet Job Work Remote #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is rewarding the sweetest goodies thru Labor Day Weekend events to tech professionals who live and work in Santa Monica.

Live in Santa Monica. Work in Tech...come to our Labor Day Kickass and Party for Good Weekend Events to enjoy the sweetest rewards!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, USA, August 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fun loving staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.

Recruiting for Good is sponsoring 'Kickass & Party for Good' Labor Day Weekend events celebrating technical professionals. The staffing agency is rewarding Santa Monica's best sweets (good food in the hood, happy social hour, say donuts).

How to Attend Our Sweet Events

1. Connect with Carlos Cymerman on LinkedIn.
2. Bring ID or business cards to selected events to receive rewards.
3. Bring your favorite plus one, kid, or pet.

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Live in Santa Monica. Work in Tech...come to our Labor Day Kickass and Party for Good Weekend Events to enjoy the sweetest rewards!"

About

Recruiting for Good generates proceeds from staffing placements to make a positive impact. We sponsor fun community celebrations and sweet gigs for kids that teach positive values, and prepare them for life. Candidates who allow us to represent them are part of our success. We celebrate them for entrusting us by sponsoring 'Kickass and Party for Good' thru Labor Day Weekend Events. To learn more visit www.WePartyforGood.com

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #hirelocaltalent Looking to land a sweet job. Let us represent you today.

Love to make a positive impact, refer your co-workers, family, and friends to land sweet jobs and earn the sweetest foodie reward. www.GoodFoodinTheHood.com #landsweetjob #goodfoointhehood

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Recruiting for Good Sponsors Kickass and Party for Good Celebrating Tech Talent

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, IT Industry, Technology


