PennDOT Litter Cleanup Continues on I-81 and I-83 in Dauphin County
Motorists should be alert
Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT maintenance crews are scheduled to remove litter this week along Interstate 81 and Interstate 83 in Dauphin County. Motorists should be alert.
This work will be performed in both directions of the interstates between the hours of 3 AM and 5:30 AM Monday, August 30, through Wednesday, September 1. This work includes picking up litter and sweeping.
Motorists may encounter workers and equipment along I-81 and I-83 in Dauphin County. They are reminded to be alert, slow down, drive with caution through the work area.
For more information on how the public can help with anti-littering efforts to keep our state highways clean see PennDOT’s Roadside Beautification webpage. Photos of department-force and volunteer cleanups, informational graphics, and videos from Wolf Administration officials discouraging litter are available in PennDOT’s Litter-Beautification Media Center.
MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018
