PennDOT Litter Cleanup Continues on I-81 and I-83 in Dauphin County

Motorists should be alert

Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT maintenance crews are scheduled to remove litter this week along Interstate 81 and Interstate 83 in Dauphin County. Motorists should be alert.

This work will be performed in both directions of the interstates between the hours of 3 AM and 5:30 AM Monday, August 30, through Wednesday, September 1. This work includes picking up litter and sweeping.

Motorists may encounter workers and equipment along I-81 and I-83 in Dauphin County. They are reminded to be alert, slow down, drive with caution through the work area.

For more information on how the public can help with anti-littering efforts to keep our state highways clean see PennDOT’s Roadside Beautification webpage. Photos of department-force and volunteer cleanups, informational graphics, and videos from Wolf Administration officials discouraging litter are available in PennDOT’s Litter-Beautification Media Center.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at District 8

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results . Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018

###