Catherine Mattiske's Book, Unlock Inner Genius, Offers a Programmatic guide on Learning for Parents of Students

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The last twelve months have taught us many things. We can no longer take what we know and apply it differently. Leaning needs to be recalibrated.

This year is different. Back to school is more complicated. Families are usually refreshed and energized, ready at the start of the school year. Right now, the truth is our tanks are running low as people navigate their way to find the new 'normal.'

Catherine Mattiske has transformed 25 years of smarts from training large corporate teams worldwide and is launching them in a way that families can use them quickly and easily.

"We generally know how learning works and how information retention can be fortified in the world today. What we don't know is that every brain is unique and different, with special preferences that can help or hinder the retention of information," said Catherine Mattiske. "This book challenges readers to dive much deeper into the process of learning, so they can unlock their potential for peak thinking, performance, and success."

The new book, Unlock Inner Genius : Power Your Path to Extraordinary Success, gives parents tips and tricks to immediately change their child's learning. Explore ways to fuel children's Inner Genius for sustained learning performance.

"The book gives you the ultimate five-step action plan that helps every parent get started today – not tomorrow," concluded Catherine.

Discover your Inner Genius Archetype by taking a quick online quiz at innergeniusnow.com. Knowing your Inner Genius will unlock a world of resources that parents can immediately put into action to help their children learn. At the same time, it will improve the way families connect and build relationships.

"Rethinking, relearning, collaboration, and communication have become essential skills for career success in the 21st Century. Timely, the book "Unlock Inner Genius: Power Your Path to Extraordinary Success" offers a science-backed roadmap and programmatic guide on accelerating learning agility and communication efficacy. With mastery of 12 Inner Genius Archetypes, you unlock your own and others' unique learning preferences and strengths; and build trust-based relationships with people different from you through effective" communications. "

Donald Fan, Senior Director, Walmart Inc USA

Children don't come with instructions. Understand how children prefer to collect, process, and communicate information. This new book will help parents support their children with the strategies and tactics to unlock their learning and make this year their best school year yet!

