Unlock Inner Genius Provides Sports Coaches With Tools For Better Player Communication

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When we think of sports, we think of teams. Communication is essential whether that team is a team of players on the field and a set of coaches on the sideline or just one coach and one athlete. Successful teaching on the field of play and practice can depend highly on individual players and coaches' personalities and learning styles, but Unlock Inner Genius provides coaches with new tools to help them better coach their players.

Unlock Inner Genius, written by an experienced training professional, Catherine Mattiske, dives into providing people ways to better understand how they learn and communicate, which is essential for coaches. “I have never believed the saying there is no I in team, there are many inner geniuses in teams. To get individuals and teams humming they need to know their own and other’s inner genius and Cathering brings this to life in simple, readable ways,” says Toby Hall, Group CO of St. Vincent Health Australia.

Mattiske breaks down individuals into different Genius Archetypes based on how people take in and process the information they receive from others. With many different players and personalities, coaches can channel the strategies they learn from Unlock Inner Genius into more effective coaching.

"A coach who understands Genius Archetypes can adapt and cater to the different profiles on their team," said Mattiske. "Unlock Inner Genius will provide them with functional tools to improve communication on and off the field."

Coaches can start their journey by first learning their Inner Genius Archetype and then encouraging their teams to do the same to build a communicative and complementary environment.

"Coaches are a transformational part of many young people's lives, and that impact can grow when they can better connect with their trainees," said Mattiske.

