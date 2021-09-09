Catherine Mattiske Is Teaching People How To Unlock Their Inner Genius With Her New Book

Unlock Inner Genius Book Launch - Get it today Unlock Inner Genius : Power Your Path to Extraordinary Success

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catherine Mattiske, CEO and Founder of The Performance Company, has launched her new book Unlock Inner Genius on digital platforms. Mattiske is a training professional, author, and publisher. Unlock Inner Genius is a culmination of her 30 years of experience working for some of the largest global companies, where she helped clients identify and reach personal and professional goals.

The book, which has earned praise from publications worldwide since its release, gives individuals the skills needed to find success in our rapidly changing global business climate. The book aims to show people, “how to unlock [their] inner learning ability, learn faster, and gain new knowledge easier.” The book seeks to set people up for success in an ever-changing world. “The Genius Archetypes are insightful, and you’ll find yourself nodding and thinking about whether your spouse is a ‘Valedictorian’ or your boss is a ‘Futurist’ and [using] that information to connect better with those around you,” says Jessica Ridlen, a Strategy & Operations Director for Healthcare Market. The Inner Genius strategies allow individuals to reach their goals by unlocking their learning preferences and supercharging their communication with those around them.

“We have never been in a more rapidly changing world than we are now,” said Mattiske. “This book will help people, regardless of their path or industry, find their inner genius and reach new heights. Once people better understand their Inner Genius Archetype, a combination of their learning and communication preferences, they can tackle what is in front of them much more effectively.”

The book is accompanied by an online quiz, which helps individuals learn more about themselves and find their Inner Genius Archetype. Those interested in reading Unlock Inner Genius can find the book here.

To learn more about Inner Genius, visit www.innergeniusnow.com.



