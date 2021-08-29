Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 3600 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, August 28, 2021, in the 3600 Block of 14th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:45 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect produced a handgun, shot the victim and fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.