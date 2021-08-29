St. Albans Barracks // Illegal dumping into Arrowhead Mountain Lake
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A203361
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling & Trooper Ashley Farmer
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 08/29/21 @ approximately 0700 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Arrowhead Mountain Lake; adjacent to Lamoille River inlet
VIOLATION: Illegal dumping
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time members of the Georgia and Milton Fire Departments responded to the above location for a report of what appeared to be a substantial amount of motor oil which had been dumped into the lake. Fire Department personnel took measures to contain the spill which is currently being cleaned up contractors hired by the Vermont State HAZMAT team. VSP personnel along with an Environmental Enforcement Officer from the Vermont Department of Natural Resources responded to the scene to investigate the incident, which remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Agency of Natural Resources or the State Police.