St. Albans Barracks // Illegal dumping into Arrowhead Mountain Lake

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A203361

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling & Trooper Ashley Farmer                            

STATION: St. Albans                    

CONTACT#: 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 08/29/21 @ approximately 0700 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Arrowhead Mountain Lake; adjacent to Lamoille River inlet

VIOLATION: Illegal dumping

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time members of the Georgia and Milton Fire Departments responded to the above location for a report of what appeared to be a substantial amount of motor oil which had been dumped into the lake. Fire Department personnel took measures to contain the spill which is currently being cleaned up contractors hired by the Vermont State HAZMAT team. VSP personnel along with an Environmental Enforcement Officer from the Vermont Department of Natural Resources responded to the scene to investigate the incident, which remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Agency of Natural Resources or the State Police.

