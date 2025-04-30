St. Albans Barracks / Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order, Careless and Negligent Operation, Unlawful Mischief, Retail Theft

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

ARREST

CASE#: 25A2002994

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Lippa

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME of CALL: 04/30/2025 @ 8:25AM and 1:40 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1207 Ethan Allen Hwy, and Georgia Park and Ride

TOWN: Georgia, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order, Careless and Negligent Operation, Unlawful Mischief, Retail Theft

ACCUSED: Joshua Maple

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police were notified of a retail theft from the Maplefields in Georgia, VT. Prior to locating the male involved, Joshua Maple, VSP received additional calls about erratic behavior and unsafe vehicle operation near the I-89 Off Ramp as well as Skunk Hill Rd and the Park and Ride, all in Georgia. Ultimately Maple was charged with the above charges and lodged.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/01/25 @ 1:00 pm

COURT: Franklin County

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwestern Correctional Facility

BAIL: $200 / charge

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.