St. Albans Barracks / Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order, Careless and Negligent Operation, Unlawful Mischief, Retail Theft
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
ARREST
CASE#: 25A2002994
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Lippa
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME of CALL: 04/30/2025 @ 8:25AM and 1:40 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: 1207 Ethan Allen Hwy, and Georgia Park and Ride
TOWN: Georgia, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order, Careless and Negligent Operation, Unlawful Mischief, Retail Theft
ACCUSED: Joshua Maple
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police were notified of a retail theft from the Maplefields in Georgia, VT. Prior to locating the male involved, Joshua Maple, VSP received additional calls about erratic behavior and unsafe vehicle operation near the I-89 Off Ramp as well as Skunk Hill Rd and the Park and Ride, all in Georgia. Ultimately Maple was charged with the above charges and lodged.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/01/25 @ 1:00 pm
COURT: Franklin County
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwestern Correctional Facility
BAIL: $200 / charge
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
