St. Albans Barracks // Request for Information - Retail Theft
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2002761
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Blair
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 04/23/25 @ 2137 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 173 Pearl St, Enosburgh
VIOLATION: Retail Theft
ACCUSED: Unknown / Under investigation
VICTIM: Enosburgh Dollar General
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
State Police are investigating a retail theft that occurred on the above date and time from the Dollar General in Enosburgh. There is security footage of the incident. A picture is attached of the person of interest. Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Albans Barracks or submit an anonymous tip at the below website.
https://vsp.vermont.gov/prevention/tipsubmit
Trooper Jared Blair
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
140 Fisher Pond Rd
St. Albans, VT 05478
(802)-524-5993
jared.blair@vermont.gov
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.