St. Albans Barracks // Request for Information - Retail Theft

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A2002761

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Jared Blair                      

STATION:     St. Albans                 

CONTACT#:  802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME:  04/23/25 @ 2137 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 173 Pearl St, Enosburgh

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

 

ACCUSED:     Unknown / Under investigation                                          

 

 

VICTIM: Enosburgh Dollar General

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

State Police are investigating a retail theft that occurred on the above date and time from the Dollar General in Enosburgh. There is security footage of the incident. A picture is attached of the person of interest. Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Albans Barracks or submit an anonymous tip at the below website.

 

https://vsp.vermont.gov/prevention/tipsubmit

 

 

Trooper Jared Blair

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Rd

St. Albans, VT 05478

(802)-524-5993

jared.blair@vermont.gov

 

