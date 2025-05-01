St. Albans Barracks // Request for Information - Retail Theft

VSP News Release-Incident STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 25A2002761 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Blair STATION: St. Albans CONTACT#: 802-524-5993 DATE/TIME: 04/23/25 @ 2137 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: 173 Pearl St, Enosburgh VIOLATION: Retail Theft ACCUSED: Unknown / Under investigation VICTIM: Enosburgh Dollar General CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: State Police are investigating a retail theft that occurred on the above date and time from the Dollar General in Enosburgh. There is security footage of the incident. A picture is attached of the person of interest. Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Albans Barracks or submit an anonymous tip at the below website. https://vsp.vermont.gov/prevention/tipsubmit Trooper Jared Blair Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks 140 Fisher Pond Rd St. Albans, VT 05478 (802)-524-5993 jared.blair@vermont.gov

