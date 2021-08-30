Most Promising Tech Solution Provider: ITsavvy Recognized by CIOReview

Top IT solution provider featured in CIOReview

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ADDISON, Ill.---ITsavvy, one of the fastest growing companies of its type in the U.S., is proud to announce that it has been named one of the 10 Most Promising Dell Solution Providers for 2021 by CIOReview. ITsavvy President and COO Munu Gandhi was also on the cover of the CIOReview publication featuring awardees.

CIOReview compiled the list of leading Dell solution providers to help firms leverage the power of emerging technologies to deliver on the promise of digital transformation. A distinguished panel of CEOs, CIOs, VPs, analysts and CIOReview’s editorial board then determined the 10 that made the final cut. Finalists exhibited the strategy and execution capabilties that ensure effective and long-term delivery of client business outcomes.

“We are honored to be recognized by Dell and CIOReview as a leading Dell partner,“ Gandhi said. “Our long-term relationship with Dell has been beneficial to ITsavvy, Dell, and most importantly, our clients.”

The article covers the highlights of ITsavvy’s path to success, its strategy and its legendary dedication to client service. It reads in part, “As a Dell Titanium Partner, ITsavvy leverages the Dell solutions portfolio to serve their clients globally and across its verticals…With over $250 million in revenue, an Advanced Solutions Group that delivers professional services and managed services, a dedicated team of certified engineers, global distribution capabilities and a strong partner ecosystem, ITsavvy delivers on behalf of its roster of clients on a 24/7/365 basis.”

In the article, Gandhi is quoted as saying, “Our ability to lean in to our partner ecosystem and stitch the fabric of their capabilities has enabled us to proactively deliver value for our clients.”

The full CIOReview article, featuring ITsavvy and Gandhi is available at: https://dell.cioreview.com/vendor/2021/itsavvy. Read more on the award at: https://dell.cioreview.com/vendors/top-dell-solution-companies.html. ITsavvy is a Dell Technologies Titanium Partner.

ITsavvy is a leader in tailored, end-to-end IT product and service solutions. ITsavvy built its reputation as a value-added reseller with industry-leading product availability, design and implementation, client support and delivery speed through 46 distribution centers across the U.S. ITsavvy also has data center locations in Cedar Knolls, N.J. and Oak Brook, Ill. The company’s user-friendly website provides concise, leading-edge IT decision-making resources, including an

e-commerce site with real-time pricing and availability. ITsavvy is headquartered in Addison, Ill., with offices in Chicago’s Loop; Hauppauge, N.Y.; New York, N.Y.; Naples, Fla.; Miami; Warren, N.J.; Hayward, Calif.; Beavercreek, Ohio and Raleigh, N.C. Call 855.ITsavvy (855.487.2889), email info@ITsavvy.com, visit www.ITsavvy.com. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; 630-363-8081. Full release at: https://www.itsavvy.com/itsavvy-named-dell-top-10-most-promising-solution-provider/

