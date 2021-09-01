Wall-Smart Wins CE Pro Best Award for Mounting Solution Designed to Make Ruckus Access Points Disappear
Wall-Smart’s innovative concealment technology designed, engineered, & fabricated exclusively for Ruckus APs receives prestigious Best Product award from CE Pro
We are honored to be recognized by CE Pro for our Flush Mount for Ruckus AP. Making technology disappear or blend in pleasingly with the home design is the philosophy on which Wall-Smart was conceived”BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wall-Smart, the leading manufacturer of innovative mounting hardware that conceals a wide variety of smart devices flush with wall and ceiling surfaces, has been honored with a CE Pro Best Product award for its Flush Mount for Ruckus Access Points. The mounting solution enables select Ruckus access points to be mounted within the ceiling surface, rendering the devices imperceptible. Thanks to this mount, devices that once protruded from the ceiling can now blend seamlessly with the ceiling surface and without any compromise in performance.
— Wall-Smart Co-CEO and Founder Galia Ben-Dor
Wall-Smart’s award-winning product will be posted to CEPro.com and profiled in the November issue of CE Pro magazine, as well as via social media platforms.
Selected by a panel of judges, including CE Pro editors and industry leaders, for its exceptional level of innovation, functionality, competitive advantages, and benefits to the integration community, the Flush Mount for Ruckus Access Points gives integrators a more eye-pleasing alternative to placing access points on countertops or surface mounting them to the wall or ceiling.
“We are honored to be recognized by CE Pro for our Flush Mount for Ruckus Access Points, a product that was developed specifically to provide home systems integrators an eye-pleasing alternative to placing access points on countertops or mounting them directly to wall and ceiling surfaces where they stand out like a sore thumb,” says Wall-Smart Co-CEO and Founder Galia Ben-Dor. “Making technology disappear or blend in pleasingly with the home design is the philosophy on which Wall-Smart was conceived and on which we base every product we develop. We think every home should be as beautiful as it is smart, and our vast portfolio of concealment solutions allows systems integrators, builders, architects, and designers to achieve this objective with ease and simplicity.”
Adds CE Pro executive editor Arlen Schweiger, “2021 has been a year like no other. As we have all spent more time than ever in our homes, the value of solutions for wellness as well as comfort and entertainment is clear. Homeowners rely on integrators to identify and install the right solutions to meet their needs. The Best Awards recognize the companies that are developing these innovative technologies and elevating the home experience.”
To see Wall-Smart’s Flush Mount for Ruckus Access Points and its entire portfolio of design-friendly mounts customized for the modern smart home, as well as instructional installation videos, go to http://www.wall-smart.com.
About Wall-Smart Ltd.
Wall-Smart is the leading designer and manufacturer of custom flush ceiling and wall mounts for high-end home electronic devices, including tablets, touchscreens, Wi-Fi access points, security cameras, voice assistants, and more. Dedicated to providing cutting-edge, creative, and cost-effective concealment solutions for technology in new and existing homes, Wall-Smart inspires homes that are both technically advanced and exceptionally beautiful. A wide range of products, combined with simple installation, and fast, hassle-free worldwide shipping, poises Wall-Smart as a valuable smart home resource for home systems integrators, home builders and contractors, architects, and designers.
About CE Pro
CE Pro is the leading media source for custom installers in the residential market. These professionals design, install and service the connected-home including audio, video, security, home automation, lighting controls, motorized shades, energy management, home networks and related systems.
About Emerald
Emerald is a leader in building dynamic, market-driven business-to-business platforms that integrate live events with a broad array of industry insights, digital tools, and data-focused solutions to create uniquely rich experiences. As true partners, we at Emerald strive to build our customers’ businesses by creating opportunities that inspire, amaze, and deliver breakthrough results. With over 140 events each year, our teams are creators and connectors who are thoroughly immersed in the industries we serve and committed to supporting the communities in which we operate. For more information, please visit http://www.emeraldx.com
