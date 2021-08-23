Wall-Smart Offers Integrators, Designers, and Manufacturers Personal Online Tours of Wall & Ceiling Mounts for Home Tech
See Wall-Smart’s mounting solutions make touch screens, keypads, voice assistants, surveillance cameras, Wi-Fi APs & more blend naturally into home environments
We think every home should be as beautiful as it is smart, and our solutions give integrators, architects, designers, and their clientele more ways to achieve this objective with ease and simplicity”BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wall-Smart, the leader in the design and manufacture of innovative mounting hardware that beautifully recesses a variety of home technology products within wall and ceiling surfaces, is introducing several additions to its line of design-friendly mounting solutions. To make it easy and convenient for systems integrators, designers, architects, and builders to see how its latest mounting products turn smart home eyesores into hidden assets, Wall-Smart is hosting personal “booth” tours online.
Each 15-minute tour will be customized to suit the specific interests of the attendee, ensuring that the information and demonstration are focused, relevant, and meaningful. The new products will be showcased in a booth-like setting and installed in a variety of different wall and ceiling surfaces to illustrate the versatility and installation ease of the product line. Personalized tours to learn how to make gear disappear can be scheduled beginning Wednesday, Sept. 1, at https://calendly.com/wall-smart/wall-smart-online-new-products-introduction?month=2021-09
The Benefits of Wall-Smart Mounts
Each of Wall-Smart’s new wall and ceiling mounts is custom-designed, -engineered, and -fabricated for a precise fit and finish of a specific home tech product. This attention to detail ensures not only a seamless, completely flush appearance but also optimal convenience of use and quality of performance. Integrators can install devices, including tablets, touch screens, light switches, voice assistants, security cameras, and networking components into new construction and retrofit projects with confidence, knowing that the technology will look beautiful and function flawlessly.
What You’ll See on the Tour: Mounts Purpose-Built for Leading Smart Home Products
New additions to the Wall-Smart line are mounts customized for devices from leading home systems manufacturers, including Alisse keypads from Lutron; Josh Nano voice assistant microphone from Josh.ai; Wi-Fi access points (APs) from Ruckus, Araknis, and Ubiquiti; Fibonacci keypads from Basalte; Horizon keypad and 70 Series touch screens from Crestron; Contemporary Lighting keypads and T4 touch screens from Control4; Echo low-voltage keypad from Savant; IPMX-W40F-IRW2 and W20F-IRW2 security cameras from IC Realtime; Adorne light switch from Legrand; and iPad Pro 11-inch Generation 3 and iPad Pro 12.9-inch Generation 5 from Apple.
Voice Assistants Stay Out of Sight, Not Out of Mind
Wall-Smart expands its line of mounts developed for Josh.ai voice assistants with the release of mounting hardware tailored for the Nano in-room microphone. The new Nano mount sinks the disc-shaped voice assistant microphone flush with the ceiling or wall surface, turning it into a natural extension of the home architecture. Because the mount recesses into any drywall or plaster surface, integrators have the freedom to place the Nano where it can hear voice commands the best.
Concealed Access Points Combine Form and Function
Customized for the Ruckus Wi-Fi 6 access points, including the R850, R730, R720, R710, R650, R610, R600, R550, R510, R320, and R310, Wall-Smart’s newest AP mount takes a device that would ordinarily protrude from the ceiling and tucks it into a cavity completely above the surface. Through this unique installation solution, integrators can deliver their customers high-performance Wi-Fi 6 connectivity without compromising the aesthetics of the home environment. An attachable cover, which installs flush with the ceiling surface, be painted to match, rendering the AP imperceptible.
Because the mount disappears within the home design, integrators now have a better installation alternative to hiding access points in closets and cabinets, underneath furniture, or placing them in plain sight on countertops and bookshelves. Thanks to the new Wall-Smart mount, Ruckus Wi-Fi 6 access points can be located where they provide the strongest, fastest, most reliable Wi-Fi 6 signals for optimal coverage and connectivity. The same goes for Wall-Smart mounts for Araknis AN-510-AP-I-AC and AN-810-AP-I-AC access points and Ubiquiti UAP-AC-PRO access points.
Undercover Security and Surveillance
According to the 2019 edition of NAHB’s study, What Home Buyers Really Want, 46 percent of recent and prospective home buyers want a security camera in their home. Historically, however, cameras have been difficult to hide without blocking their view. A new mount from Wall-Smart drastically downplays the appearance of IPMX-W40F and IPMX-W20F security cameras from IC Realtime without any impact on performance. The body of the camera tucks inside a specially designed Wall-Smart mount, leaving only the lens exposed and trimmed nicely with a faceplate.
Seamless Switches Including Mounts for Control4’s Contemporary Lighting Switches
For construction and remodeling projects that call for light switches, Wall-Smart expands its offerings with mounts for Lutron Alisse, Basalte Fibonacci, Crestron Horizon, Control4 Contemporary Lighting, Savant Echo, Legrand Adorne, and Black Nova Alba and Aria keypads. Recessed flush with the wall surface, the keypads appear as a natural part of the home construction and can be placed where they are conveniently accessed—even when installed within unforgiving solid surfaces such as marble, concrete, metal, and glass.
Creatively Constructed Touch screens—Control4 Mounts for T4 Touch screens Join the Lineup
Touch screens have become a mainstay in modern smart homes as a means of control, communication, and access to the Internet and video, like real-time images captured by security cameras. Despite being a valuable tool, touch screens shouldn’t dominate the home design. Wall-Smart ensures this doesn’t happen by offering new mounts that recess touch screens from Control4, Crestron, Russound, and URC flush with the wall surface. Versions for installation in new construction, retrofit, and solid-surface wall applications are available.
Out of Sight Electrical Outlets
The cosmetic features of electrical outlets have changed very little over the years. But like other home technologies, they also deserve a facelift, and Wall-Smart is doing something about it with the release of a mount designed specifically for Crestron’s Horizon HZA-PWR electrical receptacles. The new mounts enable a common household device that typically protrudes from baseboards and walls to sit flush with the surfaces, rendering them a more natural part of the home design.
Tucked Away Tablets
Lastly, Wall-Smart debuts new construction and retrofit mounting options for Apple iPad Pro 11-inch Generation 3 and 12.9-inch Generation 5. They join Wall-Smart’s other tablet mounts, all of which boast a quick-release feature and built-in POE to USB converter to keep the device fully charged.
