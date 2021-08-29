Submit Release
Rutland Barracks//VCOR

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 21B403142

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathaniel Nevison                               

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: On August 2, 2021, at approximately 0053 minutes

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland Town, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Sara Goyette

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland Town, Vermont

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On August 2, 2021, at approximately 0053 minutes, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a report of a dispute near 89 US RT 4 in the Town of Rutland. Further investigation revealed that Sara Goyette had violated her court ordered conditions of release. Goyette was served a citation to appear in court at a later date.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 13 September, 2021 1000 hours

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

