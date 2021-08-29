Rutland Barracks//VCOR
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B403142
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathaniel Nevison
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: On August 2, 2021, at approximately 0053 minutes
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland Town, Vermont
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Sara Goyette
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland Town, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 2, 2021, at approximately 0053 minutes, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a report of a dispute near 89 US RT 4 in the Town of Rutland. Further investigation revealed that Sara Goyette had violated her court ordered conditions of release. Goyette was served a citation to appear in court at a later date.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 13 September, 2021 1000 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.