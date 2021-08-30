ShogunShiba, New "Top Dog" of the Cryptocurrency Empire, Launches First Sale of Revolutionary Token
Cryptocurrency token ShogunShiba supplies private and presale opportunities, and creates a live prizepool through Airdrop Campaign, taking crypto-verse by stormUNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ShogunShiba, your new favorite buzzing dog in the crypto-empire and the promising cryptocurrency token that exists on Binance smart chain is initiating its token sale. Inspired by his recently famous brother Shiba Inu (Shib Coin), ShogunShiba seeks to start his own zero slippage decentralized exchange called RYOGAE, where users can buy, sell, and swap tokens. RYOGAE will allow for liquidity staking, an NFT marketplace, and a 2D play-to-earn game called The Last Shogun. It is now offering interested parties the opportunity to buy.
ShogunShiba token is hyper-deflationary and holds functions such as burning and auto-LP & static reflections, which pays coin-holders and presents an opportunity for special rewards to Daimyos (Top 10 early contributors of private and presale). Specifically, it projects 1% of the tax to its top Daimyos, proving a great investment opportunity for lifetime passive income. Whitelisted wallets are eligible to apply for tokens under the private sale, and accepted payment methods include BNB, ETH, and BUSD. The launch price of ShogunShiba is $9 for one million tokens. The fundraising goal of the private sale is set at $100,000.00.
Shortly after the private sale, there will be a presale opening to all. To learn more about how to become a Daimyo and apply for a private sale, you can visit the website here.
Additionally, ShogunShiba is holding an Airdrop Campaign with a live prize pool. Two thousand random winners will receive $100 worth of tokens. This is a great way for those involved in the crypto exchange to get on the ShogunShiba bandwagon early. Those interested in participating in the Airdrop can connect here.
“ShogunShiba token is not just a meme. It is soon to be a powerful currency that will create a user-friendly decentralized platform for buying and selling, NFTs, and our blockchain video game ‘The Last Shogun,’” says the anonymous creator of ShogunShiba. “We are excited to launch our private and presale, as well as award our winners of the Airdrop campaign, to kickoff building this lucrative community.”
Currently, there is a total supply of 1 trillion ShogunShiba tokens in circulation. In order to improve token price and scarcity, ShogunShiba employs three main functions: Reflection (adding coins to holders’ wallets), LP acquisition (adding as a liquidity pair on PancakeSwap), and coin burning. With about a quarter of total supply burnt, only 750 billion is left in circulation. The founders tout that 10% of the revenue from RYOGAE and ICHIBA will be used for buyback and burn ShogunShiba token to help improve scarcity.
For more information about ShogunShiba, you can visit the website at https://Shogunshiba.com or Telegram at https://t.me/ShogunShiba.
Media Relations
SHOGUN SHIBA
contact@shogunshiba.com