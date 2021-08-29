THE JOURNEY BACK TO HOMELAND
IMPERIAL DUKE ĐÀO MINH QUÂN WAS SWORN IN AS PRIME MINISTER OF THE PROVISIONAL NATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF VIETNAM ON FEBRUARY 16TH, 1991, IN CALIFORNIA, USA THE JOURNEY BACK TO HOMELAND
After exposing the mask of Hồ Chí Minh (HCM) at UNESCO in 1990, THE IMPERIAL DUKE ĐÀO MINH QUÂN has since become the number one enemy of the Vietnamese and Chinese communists, and at the same time, has enlightened the world community to recognize the actual portrait of the contemporary leader of the Vietnamese nation only a Chinese spy. At that time, President Đào was a member of the Host Committee of the Republican Party of the United States. Being capable, having finance, and being prestigious in the Vietnamese community in the United States, he naturally became a prominent statesman among the Vietnamese community. On both sides, the Vietnamese patriotic politicians with a national stance, and the communist side, both began to notice the special status of this young statesman. Following this event, three generations of Vietnam such as Older, Middle-Aged, and the Youth officially elected him as Prime Minister of the Provisional National Government of Vietnam with a solemn Oath at the Ceremony on February 16th, 1991, at the Communist Vietnamese Refugee Capital Center Orange County.
The Imperial Duke Đào Minh Quân, now become the Third President of the Republic of Vietnam with more than 8 million Votes of Vietnamese through the Referendum system designed by the Vietnamese Engineers. This vote is increasing every day.
Imperial Duke Đào has a unique background. He is the direct descendant of Hưng Đạo Đại Vương Trần Quốc Tuấn (the Holy Imperial Duke Trần), a genius marshal in the Trần Dynasty, who defeated the Mongol Yuan army for three conservative times. (After retiring, the Holy Imperial Duke Trần hid his family in Trúc Lâm village, now it is located in Hương Trà district, Thừa Thiên Huế province, to avoid the pursuit of the enemy. It was during this time that Mr. Trần Thượng changed the surname Trần to Đào). Mr. Trần Thượng was the ancestor of Mr. Đào Minh Quân. He inherited the qualities of intelligence, military, and political abilities of his ancestors. This young statesman carries a historical destiny to rescue the Vietnamese nation from the communist scourge.
With many contributions to the Vietnamese community in California, the United States, the capital of Vietnamese refugees, he received a letter from the Californian Department of Social Affairs to recognize the Vietnam New Democracy Movement, which he founded and led. This movement has been instrumental in fighting, helping, teaching computing, English, and guiding the way to integrate into a new life in the third country for people who have just settled in the United States. In the fall of 1990, he and his comrades made the most extended flag of the Republic of Vietnam, over 90 feet, right in the heart of Garden Grove, Southern California. This special event has revived the spirit of nationalism in the hearts of Vietnamese people living in exile. After exposing the mask of Hồ Chí Minh (HCM) at UNESCO in 1990, THE IMPERIAL DUKE ĐÀO MINH QUÂN has since become the number one enemy of the Vietnamese and Chinese communists, and at the same time, has enlightened the world community to recognize the actual portrait of the contemporary leader of the Vietnamese nation. At that time, he was a member of the Host Committee of the Republican Party of the United States. Being capable, having finance, and being prestigious in the Vietnamese community in the United States, he naturally became a prominent statesman among the Vietnamese community. On both sides, the Vietnamese patriotic politicians with a national stance, and the communist side, began to notice the special status of this young statesman. Following this event, three generations of Vietnam officially elected him as Prime Minister of the Provisional National Government of Vietnam with a solemn Oath at the Ceremony on February 16th, 1991, at the Communist Vietnamese Refugee Capital Center Orange County.
The Imperial Duke Đào Minh Quân, now the Third President of the Republic of Vietnam, has a unique background. He is the direct descendant of Hưng Đạo Đại Vương Trần Quốc Tuấn (the Holy Imperial Duke Trần), a genius marshal in the Trần Dynasty, who defeated the Mongol Yuan army for three conservative times. (After retiring, the Holy Imperial Duke Trần hid his family in Trúc Lâm village, now it is located in Hương Trà district, Thừa Thiên Huế province, to avoid the pursuit of the enemy. It was during this time that Mr. Trần Thượng changed the surname Trần to Đào). Mr. Trần Thượng was the ancestor of Mr. Đào Minh Quân. He inherited the qualities of intelligence, military and political abilities of his ancestors, even possessing the unique book of Vạn Kiếp Tông Bí Truyền Thư (the secret book which is handed down only to a descendant), of the Holy Imperial Duke Trần. This young statesman carries a historical destiny to rescue the Vietnamese nation from the communist scourge.
With many contributions to the Vietnamese community in California, the United States, the capital of Vietnamese refugees, he received a letter from the Californian Department of Social Affairs to recognize the Vietnam New Democracy Movement, which he founded and led. This movement has been instrumental in fighting, helping, teaching computing, English, and guiding the way to integrate into a new life in the third country for people who have just settled in the United States. In the fall of 1990, he and his comrades made the most extended flag of the Republic of Vietnam, over 90 feet, right in the heart of Garden Grove, Southern California. This special event has revived the spirit of nationalism in the hearts of Vietnamese people living in exile.
On the other hand, on September 3rd and 4th, 1990, in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, a historical event happened. It was only recently revealed to the world's public opinion. The senior figures of the two communist parties, Jiang Zemin, Li Peng of Communist China and Nguyễn Văn Linh, Đỗ Mười, Phạm Văn Đồng of Communist Vietnam, secretly signed a treaty to annex Vietnam into one of the territories of Communist China within 60 years. It is divided into three phases, like "silkworm eating strawberry". Phase one began from 5/7/2000 to 5/7/2020, called the "self-ruling". From July 5th, 2020, the second phase is to July 5th, 2040, called the "colony". Phase three will be from July 5th, 2040, to July 5th, 2060, where Vietnam will change to a province called Âu Lạc, still headed by a Vietnamese, but under the rule of the Chinese Governor of Guangzhou. The primary language will be Chinese, while Vietnamese will be secondary.
In order to nullify this Chengdu treaty, Vietnam needed to have a righteous and legitimate government. A government with an inheritance vote by Vietnamese people. Therefore, on October 21st, 1990, Mr. Đào Minh Quân, who led the New Democracy Movement, together with three generations of Vietnamese living in exile in the United States, convened the Solidarity Democratic Congress to establish the Provisional National Government of Viet Nam (PNGVN). The first Prime Minister nominated by the Congress was Mr. Nguyễn Trân, a former Governor of Định Tường province during the 1st Republic of Vietnam. On the communist side, seeing the establishment of the PNGVN, they realized that it was difficult to steal Vietnam, so they focused on attacking the fledgling Government. They crept inside the Government, taking advantage of dissent to create conflict and division between Vietnamese patriots of different backgrounds.
On the other hand, they used dishonest media to attack the honor and reputation of leaders such as Prime Minister Nguyễn Trân and his family. The responsibility has caused him and his wife to become seriously ill and unable to carry on as the nation's prime minister. They also took action against virtuous Notables or anyone who was supporting the Government, like the Great Philosopher Lương Kim Định, who accepted Mr. Đào Minh Quân as his only heir.
After a month, Prime Minister Nguyễn Trân resigned. Three generations of Vietnam, consisting of the Elders, Middle, and Young, proposed 28 academicians and former leaders and generals of the Republic of Vietnam to run for prime minister. Mr. Đào Minh Quân was also nominated, but he asks to withdraw his name from the list, although at that time, he was a leader of The New Vietnamese Democracy Movement, also the Host Committee member of the US Republican Party, and was a reputable businessman. However, the other 27 members could not meet the necessary factors such as finance and close diplomatic relations with the US Government to take on the prime minister's responsibility. Finally, with the urges, especially from the elderly generation, the faithful elders of the Republic of Vietnam in the Vietnamese Civil-History Organization, Brotherhood of Integrity Association, knelt in front of his house to beg him with an urgent request for him to help the country. The elders persuaded him that: Anti-communist climaxes in the country were boiling with revolts for freedom and human rights activities everywhere. In order to promptly respond to the urgent and troubling situations at home and abroad, it was necessary to have a wise leader immediately. They were looking for a genuine, devoted national leader with patriotic spirit, transparent and decisive, clean profile, intense love for Vietnamese people, firm anti-communist stance, and ready to sacrifice for the national Cause. This expected leader must have a good posture and a firm position to steer the nation towards the raging waves. They found that only Mr. ĐÀO MINH QUÂN met with all the qualities of a talented, brilliant, love, wisdom, and integrity person.
The suffering of the Vietnamese and the great heart of the elders of the country of Vietnam touched the bottom heart of Imperial Duke Đào Minh Quân. He was so incredibly touched, and it made his heart melt. He knew that it was impossible to refuse because if he did not accept it, no one would. Therefore, he accepted the commitment of sacrifice to be the captain of the PNGVN's Ship. Following that, at noon on February 16th, 1991, on the 2nd day of the New Goat Lunar calendar, Mr. Đào Minh Quân knelt with two hot tears in his eyes to receive the Treasure of the "Vietnamese Civil-History". He took an Oath to pledge for the heavy obligation of the Prime Minister of the PNGVN. A grand ceremony was held solemnly and publicly at the Standing Office of the PNGVN, No. 12812 Brookhurst Street, Garden Grove City, Orange County, California. Presenting at this ceremony were 72 representatives of Vietnamese Family Names of three generations of Vietnam. Before the altar of the Motherland, he respectfully swore five things:
- First: Absolute Loyal to the Vietnamese Motherland.
- Second: Put the interests of the Motherland and the Vietnamese people first.
- Third: Always be impartial, faithful, polite, thrifty, and integrity.
- Fourth: Willing to give his life and mind for the great national Cause.
- Fifth: Implement the unity of all genuine non-communist nationalities to save the nation and the people.
His Summonon this sacred ceremony awakened millions of hearts of Vietnamese patriots around the world:
"…The bird has a nest. A country must have an origin. If you are a Vietnamese who love the Motherland, how can you deny the responsibility of rescuing compatriots who are miserable in their homeland? This is the task of the whole people, not just anyone. The Vietnamese communists have persecuted our people and trampled on our nation. Who is not heartbroken, who is not resentful? Only those who no longer recognize themselves as Vietnamese will give a blind eye, fold their arms, bow their heads and be content.
We must eliminate communism so that our people will have peace of mind. Definitely, by eliminating communism, will our people be freed from the life of being homeless. Definitely, by eliminating communism, our people will be free to cultivate in the fields and gardens. Definitely, by eliminating communism, our comrades can be freed from the shackles and imprisonment of shame. Eliminating communism will save our compatriots in refugee camps, not knowing where to go, waiting every hour and day, hoping for the country to be freed from the Vietnamese communist shackles, and returning to the homeland they were born in.
Communism must be eliminated so that the children and grandchildren can study contentedly. Communism must be eliminated for the old and weak, the sick, the disabled, the orphans, and martyrs to be cared for and comforted. Communism must be eliminated so that our people can have enough food and warm clothes. Communism must be eliminated so that our compatriots can open up to trade and do business. Communism must be eliminated for our nation to be in line with the five continents of the world. Communism must be eliminated for the future of the country to be glorious.
Only we Vietnamese can decide our destiny. Only we Vietnamese can decide the regime, politics, and future of our country. The pain and shame of losing the country must turn to strength and hatred against the Vietnamese communists, which will win. Each Vietnamese person contributes a hand, and each citizen contributes a righteous word. These are the soldiers, the weapons that will easily defeat the Vietnamese communists. Whether success or failure is not the Government's responsibility or this mediocre Prime Minister, it is up to the nation and the Vietnamese compatriots to decide.
The example of the ancestors: The Two Queens Trưng, King Lê Lợi, The Holy Imperial Duke Trần Hưng Đạo, and the Great Emperor Quang Trung are still there. History will once again prove this eloquently: When the country is in danger, the Vietnamese people will have close solidarity and be united in their will, and there is no force, no enemy of the nation can resist".
Previously, on May 9th, 1979, he sailed the historic boat VNKG-0602 in Rạch Giá to carry 524 Vietnamese to leave their homeland to find freedom. Twelve years later, on February 16th, 1991, he once again sailed the Ship of the PNGVN from the US to begin his journey back to his homeland, to REGAIN ANCESTRAL LANDS - END POPULACE SUFFERING. His arduous commitment and sacrifice, many times tougher than the previous voyage. A new journey has begun for this talented captain, with a great heart and boundless patriotic devotion!
INAUGURATION OF HONORABLE PRIME MINISTER ĐÀO MINH QUÂN