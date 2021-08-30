NFTs Transformation of Sports Personal Data Fueling the Gaming Market to $180 Billion
EINPresswire.com/ -- Join Apotheka Systems team for a Q & A session as we prepare to list our non-fungible token (NFT) enablement technology offering on Seed At The Table crowd fundraising platform.
*Apotheka’s non-fungible token (NFT) stores professional and amateur sports players data on a digital ledger (blockchain), that certifies a digital asset to be unique & therefore not interchangeable.
1. The discussion will take a deep dive into how Apotheka’s fan engagement technology will make the biggest impact on sports
2. Transferable Vs Non-transferable NFTs (Sports Vs Health data)
3. Answer any questions regarding their fundraising offering
Date: September 8th, 2021
Time: 11am - 11:45am PT / 2pm - 2:45pm ET
Click here to RSVP, see you then!
