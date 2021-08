NFTs Transformation of Sports Personal Data Fueling the Gaming Market to $180 Billion

Apotheka Systems Logo

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, August 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Join Apotheka Systems team for a Q & A session as we prepare to list our non-fungible token ( NFT ) enablement technology offering on Seed At The Table crowd fundraising platform.*Apotheka’s non-fungible token (NFT) stores professional and amateur sports players data on a digital ledger (blockchain), that certifies a digital asset to be unique & therefore not interchangeable.1. The discussion will take a deep dive into how Apotheka’s fan engagement technology will make the biggest impact on sports2. Transferable Vs Non-transferable NFTs (Sports Vs Health data)3. Answer any questions regarding their fundraising offeringDate: September 8th, 2021Time: 11am - 11:45am PT / 2pm - 2:45pm ETClick here to RSVP , see you then!