Invest in Apotheka Systems and Other Next Gen Deep Tech Innovators
The Future Of Investing in Innovative Technology is here...
The Future Of Investing in Innovative Technology is here...”LOS ANGELES, CA, US, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apotheka Systems is proud to join the newly launched Silicon Valley Blockchain Society “SVBS1 - Disruptive Tech Portfolio Certificate”, an innovative investment vehicle that securitizes a unique selection of top-tier global early-stage companies leveraging AI, blockchain and the Internet of Things across industries and markets.
— Tobias Straube COO - Digital Wave Assets AG
Investment in these innovators has been mostly available only to large venture capital funds. SVBS1 - Disruptive Tech Portfolio (AMC) changes this.
The SVBS1 - Disruptive Tech Portfolio is a structured product, accessible through a Swiss ISIN (International Securities Identification Number) and paying agent to qualified, institutional and professional investors (except investors from the US and UK) through a simple bank transaction, with low thresholds and no fixed holding or lockup period.
A corresponding solution, which would also allow investments by people in the U.S., is currently being developed. If you would like to learn more about the product, how to invest, and stay up to date regarding the U.S. solution, please visit: https://www.digitalwaves.com/products/disruptive-tech-amc
About Us: Apotheka is a SaaS solution that's decentralizing medical records on a secure Ethereum Blockchain eco-system.
Apotheka Systems is leveraging Blockchain and AI technologies to build new age digital health solutions to elevate patient care experience in any given healthcare setting throughout their patient journey.
Press Office
Apotheka Systems Inc.
310-860-5114
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn