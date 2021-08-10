Invest in Apotheka Systems and Other Next Gen Deep Tech Innovators

Apotheka Systems Logo

The Future Of Investing in Innovative Technology is here...

The Future Of Investing in Innovative Technology is here...”
— Tobias Straube COO - Digital Wave Assets AG
LOS ANGELES, CA, US, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apotheka Systems is proud to join the newly launched Silicon Valley Blockchain Society “SVBS1 - Disruptive Tech Portfolio Certificate”, an innovative investment vehicle that securitizes a unique selection of top-tier global early-stage companies leveraging AI, blockchain and the Internet of Things across industries and markets.
Investment in these innovators has been mostly available only to large venture capital funds. SVBS1 - Disruptive Tech Portfolio (AMC) changes this.

The SVBS1 - Disruptive Tech Portfolio is a structured product, accessible through a Swiss ISIN (International Securities Identification Number) and paying agent to qualified, institutional and professional investors (except investors from the US and UK) through a simple bank transaction, with low thresholds and no fixed holding or lockup period.

A corresponding solution, which would also allow investments by people in the U.S., is currently being developed. If you would like to learn more about the product, how to invest, and stay up to date regarding the U.S. solution, please visit: https://www.digitalwaves.com/products/disruptive-tech-amc

About Us: Apotheka is a SaaS solution that's decentralizing medical records on a secure Ethereum Blockchain eco-system.
Apotheka Systems is leveraging Blockchain and AI technologies to build new age digital health solutions to elevate patient care experience in any given healthcare setting throughout their patient journey.

Press Office
Apotheka Systems Inc.
310-860-5114
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Invest in Apotheka Systems and Other Next Gen Deep Tech Innovators

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Press Office
Apotheka Systems Inc.
310-860-5114
Company/Organization
Apotheka Systems Inc.
1251 N. Maple Dr.
Beverly Hills, California, 90213
United States
+1 (310) 860-5114
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Invest in Apotheka Systems and Other Next Gen Deep Tech Innovators
Apotheka Systems Inc. COVID-19 CRM Platform Has Added Behavioral and Mental Health Modules
Closing Soon - Apotheka Systems Inc.'s Equity Crowd Funding
View All Stories From This Author