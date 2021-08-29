Shabazz Speaks: Tulsa Reparations Action; Oklahoma City Jail; Racism/Allegation
Attorney Malik Zulu Shabazz returns to Tulsa, Oklahoma with a stronger message
The excitement produced around the 100-year anniversary of the Black Wall Street Massacre has not produced the intended results. We must now take a more aggressive and radical approach.”TULSA, OK, USA, August 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationally renowned attorney and organizer, Malik Zulu Shabazz, Esq. returns to Oklahoma to keynote "Reparations By Any Means Necessary" and "The Conspiracy to Destroy Black Men of Oklahoma" in Oklahoma City. Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq. National President of Black Lawyers for Justice, Attorney General and national leader of the New Black Panther Party, was a co-organizer of the "Armed March for Reparations" which took place in Tulsa on May 29, 2021 on the 100-year anniversary of the Black Wall Street Massacre where hundreds of armed Blacks marched through Tulsa, amongst the armed demonstrators was the New Black Panther Party.
Hundreds Flock To Second Amendment March During Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Weekend (newson6.com)
As follow-up to the Black Wall Street Centennial events held in May, Attorney Shabazz returns to Tulsa, Oklahoma with a stronger message: "Unfortunately, the excitement produced around the 100-year anniversary of the Black Wall Street Massacre has not produced the intended results. Blacks in Tulsa have yet to receive Reparations and Blacks in America have still not received the long-overdue demand for full and complete Reparations for the 500-year African Black Holocaust. As a result, we are returning to inspire, agitate and organize people and to meet with Reparations leaders towards the goal of assembling a united front for Reparations. We must now take a more aggressive and radical approach. We may have to take-up lawful arms and intensify our efforts to achieve our intended results." Major groups demanding Reparations in Oklahoma will join Attorney Shabazz to update the community and press on their struggle for Reparations and future goals.
MONDAY – AUGUST 30, 2021 – 6-10pm
Malik Zulu Shabazz Keynote: "Reparations By Any Means Necessary"
Greenwood Cultural Center – 322 N. Greenwood Avenue – Tulsa, OK (formerly Black Wall Street)
TUESDAY – AUGUST 31, 2021 – 1pm - NEWS CONFERENCE
Oklahoma County Jail
201 N. Shartel Avenue – Oklahoma City, OK 73102
Black Lawyers for Justice and State advocates will convene a news conference at the Oklahoma County Jail to expose complaints against inhumane conditions; and to announce possible legal actions and human rights investigations into conditions in Oklahoma jails and prisons.
The Black Power Gang/Street Organization Intervention Summit – 3-5pm
Douglass Recreation Center Gym
900 Frederick Douglass Avenue – Oklahoma City, OK 73117
Shabazz and local leaders will host “The Black Power Gang/Street Organization Intervention Summit” and meet directly with Bloods, Crips, Vice-Lords and other gang members. "We are calling on every gang member to put down their war against each other and join the Panther Party and fight for the liberation of your people," says Lakeesha X, Oklahoma state organizer of the New Black Panther Party.
Oklahoma Statewide Black Unity Rally: The Conspiracy to Destroy Black Men – 7-10pm
Credit Union House Event Venue
631 E. Hill Street – Oklahoma City, OK 73105
Shabazz will keynote the Oklahoma Statewide Black Unity Rally "The Conspiracy to Destroy Black Men.” State leaders from Oklahoma will join Mr. Shabazz to address the current crisis in the Oklahoma jails and prisons as well as police brutality, COVID-19 and Black-on-Black violence. Unemployment rates amongst Black men are startlingly high, in addition to a national social-economic crisis. Shabazz will expose criminal conspirators behind the plot to destroy Black men in Oklahoma. According to Shabazz, “there is a wicked plan to kill every Black man in Oklahoma. There is much evidence to prove this allegation and we must expose this plan and we must resist it."
Unity will be a major focus and Malik Zulu Shabazz promises not to bite his tongue as to the seriousness of this issue.
