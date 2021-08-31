Infotools releases new data on the alcoholic beverage consumer
Market research company uses Harmoni platform to analyze study data & uncover alcoholic beverage consumption behaviors, primarily among younger consumer groups
Quickly uncovering insights to understand this audience is critical in the alcoholic beverage industry.”AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infotools, a global leader in market research analysis solutions, has released new data surrounding alcoholic beverage consumers in the United States and United Kingdom. The study, which was conducted among 1,000 individuals earlier this month, indicated that while behaviors have changed over the course of the pandemic, most consumers plan to continue their current alcoholic beverage consumption habits.
“When we look at this data using our Harmoni platform, we uncover just how complex the alcoholic beverage consumer audience really is - and will continue to be,” said Horst Feldhaeuser of Infotools. “When we use platform features that help us examine hierarchical data, as well as those that use statistical testing to profile different groups and compare them with others. Quickly uncovering insights to understand this audience is critical in the alcoholic beverage industry.”
The study found that, overall, most people are now consuming similar amounts compared to last year. However, those who drank more in the pandemic were far more likely to be drinking even more now, and those who drank less in the pandemic were far more likely to be drinking less now. Some specific findings from the study included:
- Gen Z (18-24) were much less likely to be drinking more during the pandemic, with 35% of this age group in the United States indicating that they do not drink at all.
- Millennials (25-40) were more likely to be drinking more during the pandemic, with 36% of those in the United States saying their alcohol consumption had increased.
- Thirty-three percent of alcoholic beverage drinkers who drank more in the pandemic anticipate drinking more at home in the future.
- The most significant increases in low and no-alcoholic beverage consumption occurred among 46% of U.S. Millennial men aged 25-39 and 40% of Gen Z women in the U.S.
More data is available from the study for interested alcoholic beverage companies, who can view and investigate the data through Harmoni.
About Infotools
Infotools is an award-winning software and services provider specializing in processing, analyzing, visualizing and sharing market research data. The company offers a powerful cloud-based software platform, Harmoni, which is purpose-built for market research data, and data experts who can drive data harmonization, insights discovery, analysis, visualization and reporting. Established in 1990, and with a presence in the US, Europe, South Africa and New Zealand, Infotools works with some of the world’s best-known brands, including Coca-Cola, Shell, Orange, Samsung and Mondelēz. For more information, visit www.infotools.com or follow on Twitter @infotools.
