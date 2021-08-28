Bidding Set to Close on 2 BR Home in the Heart of Orange County, VA Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
This well-built home will make a great starter home or rental property and is conveniently located near downtown Orange and schools”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of a 2 bedroom/2bath home on a .5 +/- acre lot w/12'x20' workshop, close to downtown Orange and near schools on Tuesday, August 31 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“This well-built home will make a great starter home or rental property and is conveniently located near downtown Orange and schools," said Nicholls. “The property can be occupied immediately and updated on the new owner's timeline. Bid & Buy and make it Yours!!"
“The home is conveniently located only .3 miles from Rt. 20, 1 mile from downtown Orange, .7 mile from Orange County HS, 1.4 miles from Prospect Heights MS, 1.5 miles from Orange ES, and a short drive to Charlottesville, Culpeper & Fredericksburg,” said Tony Wilson, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.
Tuesday, August 31 – 2 PM -- 121 Houseworth St., Orange, VA 22960
856 sq. ft. 2 bedroom/1bath home on .49 +/- acres in Orange County, VA
• Features include an eat-in kitchen; living room; attic w/pull down stairs, conveying appliances
• Other features: metal roof recently reworked & painted; covered front porch; located near the end of a private street; large yard
• Detached 12'x20' shop/garage w/air compressor & separate electric meter
• For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The real estate auctions are open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tony Wilson at 540/748-1359 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Tony Wilson
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540 748 1359
info@nichollsauction.com