Honoring the Life and Sacrifice of Utah-based U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover

“The Utah Attorney General’s Office, my family and all my team join me in sending our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover, who gave his life yesterday bravely protecting fellow Americans and our loyal friends in Afghanistan. 

“Staff Sgt. Taylor was a U.S. Marine, Utah native and son of a proud law enforcement family. He put his life on the line every day to defend our freedom from radical terrorist organizations like the Taliban and ISIS-K. He was a true warrior and patriot. 

“The great State of Utah and our nation will forever be indebted to Taylor for his courage and commitment to the United States and all that it stands for. May the peace he sought to protect now rest upon his soul!”

–Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes

