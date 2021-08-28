Gov. Cox, Senate President Adams and Speaker Wilson support campus vaccination policies

SALT LAKE CITY (Aug. 27, 2021) — Gov. Spencer J. Cox, Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Brad Wilson issued a joint statement following actions by the University of Utah and Utah State University:
“The law allows Utah’s universities to require vaccinations as long as there is a path for students to submit personal exemptions and attend in-person classes. We support this balanced approach and look forward to keeping students, faculty and staff at our colleges and universities safe this year.”
