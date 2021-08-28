NOTICE OF REGISTRATION TO ATTEND INAUGURATION OF THE HEXAGON MONUMENT
PROVISIONAL NATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF VIETNAM
PO Box 2807, Anaheim, CA. 92814
www.chinhphuquocgia.com
NOTICE OF REGISTRATION TO ATTEND INAUGURATION OF THE HEXAGON MONUMENT
Dear comrades, ARVN Veterans, the United States, and its allies.
Dear friends, fellow compatriots, fellow PNG of VN – The Republic of Vietnam, the Third
The Vietnamese Militia along with US and Allied forces of the Republic of Vietnam fought side by side together for nearly 20 years, from 1955 to 1973, to defend South Vietnam from invasions by the Communists and Việt Cộng. This friendship is sublime, indelible.
To express gratitude and respect to the US servicemen who fought and died in Vietnam, and to show the enduring friendship between the United States and Vietnam and allied nations around the world, IMPERIAL DUKE ĐÀO MINH QUÂN, THE THIRD PRESIDENT OF THE RVN, ARVN lieutenant, Commander of the Black Tiger Squad in Đông Hà, Quảng Trị, in the tactical zone I before 1975, and his soldiers and followers, on behalf of the Vietnamese compatriots to complete the construction of the Hexagonal Monument, to engrave the names of the American heroes, as forever inscribed in the hearts of all Vietnamese compatriots.
The Organizing Committee invites all of you to attend the Grand Opening Ceremony of the Hexagon Monument at Tụ Nghĩa Đường, 10800 Sierra Road, Adelanto, CA, 92301 according to date and time was chosen by the majority to register through the website of the CPQGVNLT, at the link: https://www.hexagonmonument.com
On the inauguration ceremony of the Hexagon Monument, the permanent office of the PNG of Vietnam will announce the results of the International Environmental Court's Judgment, Case Number: ENC201215 on April 14, 2021, which ruled that President Đào Minh Quân won the case against China and the Communist Party of Vietnam US $38 trillion.
We are pleased to announce this good news to all our comrades, patriots, veterans of the United States and the Republic of Vietnam, and Vietnamese compatriots around the world. Sincerely invite all of you to attend the Inauguration Ceremony of Hexagon Monument, to offer gratitude and respect to the heroic spirit of 58,721 American soldiers who died for peace, independence, and freedom of Vietnam and at the same time see firsthand a copy of the most important lawsuit on the planet.
Dear comrades, patriotic nobles of the United States, Vietnam and its allies, and Vietnamese compatriots, attending the Inauguration Ceremony, please fill in the registration information on the following link: https://www.hexagonmonument.com before August 31, 2021.
Sincerely Invited,
Organizing Committee
The Republic of Vietnam, the Third
Lt. General - Hue Lam, +1 587-436-9908
BTLCLTQ@GMAIL.COM; DIPLOMATIC@CPQGVNLT.COM; 3RDREPUBLICOFVIETAM@GMAIL.COM
IMPERIAL DUKE ĐÀO MINH QUÂN WON US $38 TRILLION LAWSUIT AGAINST THE CCP