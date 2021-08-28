Monroe County: Road Work Scheduled on Numerous State Roads

​

County: Monroe Municipality: Stroud Township Road name: Interstate 80 East Between: Exit 302 (PA 611) and Exit 304 (US 209 to PA 33) Type of work: Drainage Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect significant delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 8/30/21 Est completion date: 8/30/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Monroe Municipality: Pocono Township Road name: Interstate 80 West Between: Exit 299 (PA 715) and Exit 298 (PA 611) Type of work: Drainage Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect significant delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 8/31/21 Est completion date: 8/31/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Monroe Municipality: Hamilton and Ross Townships Road name: PA 33 South Between: PA 611 and Northampton County Line Type of work: Drainage Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 9/1/21 Est completion date: 9/2/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Monroe Municipality: Smithfield and Middle Smithfield Stroud Townships Road name: Hollow Road Between: River Road and US 209 Type of work: Drainage Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 8/30/21 Est completion date: 9/1/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Monroe Municipality: Delaware Water Gap, East Stroudsburg and Stroudsburg Boroughs; Smithfield, Stroud and Hamilton Townships Road name: Interstate 80 West Between: New Jersey State Line and Exit 302 (PA 611) Type of work: Highway Beautification Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect significant delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 8/29/21 Est completion date: 8/31/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Monroe Municipality: Stroud, Hamilton and Ross Townships Road name: PA 33 South Between: PA 611 and Wind Gap Type of work: Highway Beautification Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 8/31/21 Est completion date: 9/2/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Monroe Municipality: Stroudsburg Borough and Stroud Township Road name: Phillips Street Between: PA 611/North 9th Street and Jocarr Road Type of work: Utility Work Work being done by: Local Utility Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions for water line work by the Brodhead Creek Regional Authority. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 8/30/21 Est completion date: 8/30/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes

