Lehigh County: Road Work Scheduled on Numerous State Roads

County:  Lehigh Municipality:  Upper Macungie, South Whitehall Township, and City of Allentown Road name:  US 22 Between:  Interstate 78  and 15th Street Type of work:  Construction Work being done by:  PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction:  Nighttime Restriction:  Motorists should expect to see daily weeknight lane restrictions between the hours of 7 PM and 6 AM on US 22 between Interstate 78 and the 15th Street exit for the ongoing US 22 Pavement Rehabilitation project. Updates to work will be provided when available. Start date:  8/30/21 Est completion date:  9/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays?  No     County:  Lehigh Municipality:  Upper Saucon Twp. Road name:  Lanark Road Between:  PA 309 and Cumorah Road Type of work:  Shoulder Work/Widening Work being done by:  Local Permittee Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restriction in both directions related to the ongoing Highway Occupancy Permit widening work in Upper Saucon Township. Start date:  8/29/21 Est completion date:  9/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Lehigh Municipality:  Macungie Borough and Lower Macungie Township Road name:  North Walnut Street Between:  PA 100/Main Street and Brookside Road Type of work:  Road Sign Work Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  8/23/21 Est completion date:  8/27/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  08:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Lehigh Municipality:  Lower and Upper Milford Townships Road name:  Church View Road Between:  Limeport Pike and Vera Cruz Road Type of work:  Bridge Repair Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  8/30/21 Est completion date:  9/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  08:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Lehigh Municipality:  Emmaus Borough, Salisbury Township and City of Allentown Road name:  Lehigh Street Between:  Bevin Drive and St. John Street Type of work:  Pothole Patching Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  8/30/21 Est completion date:  9/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  08:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  No     County:  Lehigh Municipality:  Weisenberg, Lowhill and Heidelberg Townships Road name:  Werleys Corner Road Between:  PA 863 and PA 100 Type of work:  Road Sign Work Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Be alert for lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  8/30/21 Est completion date:  9/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  08:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Lehigh Municipality:  South Whitehall and Upper Macungie Townships Road name:  US 22 Between:  Interstate 78 and Tilghman Street Type of work:  Litter Removal Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Shoulder restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  8/30/21 Est completion date:  9/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Lehigh Municipality:  Lynn Township Road name:  PA 863/Golden Key Road Between:  Kistler Valley Road and PA 143 Type of work:  Pothole Patching Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  8/30/21 Est completion date:  9/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  08:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Lehigh Municipality:  City of Allentown, Upper Macungie, South Whitehall, Lower Macungie, Salisbury and Upper Saucon Townships Road name:  Interstate 78 West Between:  Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 49 (PA 100) Type of work:  Highway Beautification Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. This will be a moving operation. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  8/30/21 Est completion date:  9/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Lehigh Municipality:  City of Allentown, Upper Macungie, South Whitehall, Lower Macungie, Salisbury and Upper Saucon Townships Road name:  Interstate 78 East Between:  Exit 49 (PA 100) and Exit 60 (PA 309) Type of work:  Highway Beautification Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. This will be a moving operation. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  8/30/21 Est completion date:  9/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Lehigh Municipality:  Upper Macungie and Weisenberg Townships Road name:  Interstate 78 Between:  Exit 40 (PA 737) and Exit 49 (PA 100) Type of work:  Highway Beautification Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Shoulder restrictions. This will be a moving operation.  Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  8/30/21 Est completion date:  9/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Lehigh Municipality:  City of Allentown, Salisbury and Upper Saucon Townships Road name:  Interstate 78 Between:  Exit 57 (Lehigh Street) and Exit 60 (PA 309) Type of work:  Construction Work being done by:  PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction:  Nighttime Restriction:  Be alert for lane restrictions on I-78 east and west. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  8/30/21 Est completion date:  9/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays?  Yes

  County:  Lehigh Municipality:  Upper Macungie Township Road name:  US 222 Between:  Tek Park Drive and Old Topton Road Type of work:  Construction Work being done by:  PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction:  Nighttime Restriction:  Lane restrictions for pipe installation work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  8/30/21 Est completion date:  9/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  08:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Lehigh Municipality:  Upper Macungie Township Road name:  Interstate 78 Between:  Exit 49 (PA 100) and Exit 51 (US 22) Type of work:  Road Sign Work Work being done by:  Other Type of restriction:  Nighttime Restriction:  Lane restrictions on I-78 east and west for road sign work by the PA Turnpike Commission. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  9/1/21 Est completion date:  9/2/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown.  

MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555, ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556, sebrown@pa.gov.

