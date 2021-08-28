Lehigh County: Road Work Scheduled on Numerous State Roads

​

County: Lehigh Municipality: Upper Macungie, South Whitehall Township, and City of Allentown Road name: US 22 Between: Interstate 78 and 15th Street Type of work: Construction Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Motorists should expect to see daily weeknight lane restrictions between the hours of 7 PM and 6 AM on US 22 between Interstate 78 and the 15th Street exit for the ongoing US 22 Pavement Rehabilitation project. Updates to work will be provided when available. Start date: 8/30/21 Est completion date: 9/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays? No County: Lehigh Municipality: Upper Saucon Twp. Road name: Lanark Road Between: PA 309 and Cumorah Road Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening Work being done by: Local Permittee Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions related to the ongoing Highway Occupancy Permit widening work in Upper Saucon Township. Start date: 8/29/21 Est completion date: 9/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Lehigh Municipality: Macungie Borough and Lower Macungie Township Road name: North Walnut Street Between: PA 100/Main Street and Brookside Road Type of work: Road Sign Work Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 8/23/21 Est completion date: 8/27/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Lehigh Municipality: Lower and Upper Milford Townships Road name: Church View Road Between: Limeport Pike and Vera Cruz Road Type of work: Bridge Repair Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 8/30/21 Est completion date: 9/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Lehigh Municipality: Emmaus Borough, Salisbury Township and City of Allentown Road name: Lehigh Street Between: Bevin Drive and St. John Street Type of work: Pothole Patching Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 8/30/21 Est completion date: 9/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? No County: Lehigh Municipality: Weisenberg, Lowhill and Heidelberg Townships Road name: Werleys Corner Road Between: PA 863 and PA 100 Type of work: Road Sign Work Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Be alert for lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 8/30/21 Est completion date: 9/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Lehigh Municipality: South Whitehall and Upper Macungie Townships Road name: US 22 Between: Interstate 78 and Tilghman Street Type of work: Litter Removal Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Shoulder restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 8/30/21 Est completion date: 9/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Lehigh Municipality: Lynn Township Road name: PA 863/Golden Key Road Between: Kistler Valley Road and PA 143 Type of work: Pothole Patching Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 8/30/21 Est completion date: 9/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Lehigh Municipality: City of Allentown, Upper Macungie, South Whitehall, Lower Macungie, Salisbury and Upper Saucon Townships Road name: Interstate 78 West Between: Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 49 (PA 100) Type of work: Highway Beautification Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. This will be a moving operation. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 8/30/21 Est completion date: 9/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Lehigh Municipality: City of Allentown, Upper Macungie, South Whitehall, Lower Macungie, Salisbury and Upper Saucon Townships Road name: Interstate 78 East Between: Exit 49 (PA 100) and Exit 60 (PA 309) Type of work: Highway Beautification Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. This will be a moving operation. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 8/30/21 Est completion date: 9/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Lehigh Municipality: Upper Macungie and Weisenberg Townships Road name: Interstate 78 Between: Exit 40 (PA 737) and Exit 49 (PA 100) Type of work: Highway Beautification Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Shoulder restrictions. This will be a moving operation. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 8/30/21 Est completion date: 9/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Lehigh Municipality: City of Allentown, Salisbury and Upper Saucon Townships Road name: Interstate 78 Between: Exit 57 (Lehigh Street) and Exit 60 (PA 309) Type of work: Construction Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Be alert for lane restrictions on I-78 east and west. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 8/30/21 Est completion date: 9/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays? Yes

County: Lehigh Municipality: Upper Macungie Township Road name: US 222 Between: Tek Park Drive and Old Topton Road Type of work: Construction Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Lane restrictions for pipe installation work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 8/30/21 Est completion date: 9/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Lehigh Municipality: Upper Macungie Township Road name: Interstate 78 Between: Exit 49 (PA 100) and Exit 51 (US 22) Type of work: Road Sign Work Work being done by: Other Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Lane restrictions on I-78 east and west for road sign work by the PA Turnpike Commission. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 9/1/21 Est completion date: 9/2/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays? Yes

