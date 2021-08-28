Submit Release
News Search

There were 459 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,633 in the last 365 days.

Berks County: Road Work Scheduled on Numerous State Roads

County:  Berks Municipality:  Wyomissing Borough Road name:  US 222 Between:  US 422/West Shore Bypass and US 422 Business/Penn Avenue - EAST Type of work:  Litter Removal Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Nighttime Restriction:  Be alert for lane restrictions on US 222 north or south. This will be a moving operation. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the area. Start date:  8/30/21 Est completion date:  9/1/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 PM To 05:00 AM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Berks Municipality:  Wyomissing Borough and Spring Township Road name:  US 222 Between:  US 422 Business/Penn Avenue and PA 724/Shillington Road Type of work:  Litter Removal Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Nighttime Restriction:  Be alert for lane restrictions on US 222 north or south. This will be a moving operation. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the area. Start date:  9/1/21 Est completion date:  9/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 PM To 05:00 AM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Berks Municipality:  Greenwich, Windsor, Tilden & Upper Bern Townships; Hamburg Borough Road name:  Interstate 78 Between:  Exit 23 (Shartlesville) and Exit 35 (PA 143) Type of work:  Litter Removal Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Be alert for lane restrictions on I-78 east or west. This will be a moving operation. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the area. Start date:  8/30/21 Est completion date:  9/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Berks Municipality:  Cumru Township Road name:  Interstate 176 at US 422/West Shore Bypass Interchange Ramps Between:  Lancaster Avenue and Old Swede Road Type of work:  Litter Removal Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Be alert for lane restrictions on US 422 east or west and Interstate 176 north or south. This will be a moving operation. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the area. Start date:  8/30/21 Est completion date:  9/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Berks Municipality:  Bethel, Upper Tulpehocken and Upper Bern Townships Road name:  Interstate 78 Between:  Exit 8 (US 22) and Exit 23 (Shartlesville) Type of work:  Litter Removal Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Be alert for lane restrictions on Interstate 78 east or west. This will be a moving operation. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the area. Start date:  8/30/21 Est completion date:  9/2/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Berks Municipality:  Upper Tulpehocken Township Road name:  PA 183 \ Bernville Road Between:  Schuylkill County Line and North Heidelberg Road Type of work:  Litter Removal Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Be alert for lane restrictions. This will be a moving operation. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  9/3/21 Est completion date:  9/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Berks Municipality:  Upper Bern, Tilden, Windsor and Greenwich Townships; Hamburg Borough Road name:  Interstate 78 Between:  Exit 23 (Shartlesville) and Exit 35 (PA 143) Type of work:  Litter Removal Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Be alert for lane restrictions on Interstate 78 east or west. This will be a moving operation. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the area. Start date:  8/30/21 Est completion date:  9/2/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Berks Municipality:  Tilden, Windsor, Perry, and Ontelaunee Townships; Hamburg, Shoemakersville and Leesport Boroughs Road name:  PA 61 \ Pottsville Pike Between:  Schuylkill County Line and Wall Street Type of work:  Litter Removal Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Be alert for lane restrictions on PA 61 north and south. This will be a moving operation. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  9/3/21 Est completion date:  9/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Berks Municipality:  City of Reading and Cumru Township Road name:  US 422/West Shore Bypass East Between:  Business Route 222/Lancaster Avenue and Interstate 176 Type of work:  Inspection Work being done by:  PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  9/1/21 Est completion date:  9/1/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Berks Municipality:  City of Reading and Cumru Township Road name:  US 422/West Shore Bypass West Between:  Interstate 176 and Business Route 222/Lancaster Avenue Type of work:  Inspection Work being done by:  PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  9/2/21 Est completion date:  9/2/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Berks Municipality:  Greenwich Township Road name:  Interstate 78 East Between:  Exit 40 (PA 737) and Exit 45 (PA 863) Type of work:  Construction Work being done by:  PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction:  Nighttime Restriction:  Left lane closure for road work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  8/28/21 Est completion date:  8/29/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Berks Municipality:  Greenwich Township Road name:  Interstate 78 Between:  Exit 30 (Hamburg) and Exit 35 (PA 143) Type of work:  Construction Work being done by:  PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction:  Nighttime Restriction:  Be alert for lane restrictions on I-78 east and west for road construction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.  Start date:  9/1/21 Est completion date:  9/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Berks Municipality:  City of Reading Road name:  Washington Street Between:  North 2nd Street and North 3rd Street Type of work:  Utility Work Work being done by:  Local Utility Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions for Met-Ed work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  8/30/21 Est completion date:  9/1/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  08:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Berks Municipality:  Greenwich Township Road name:  Interstate 78 East Between:  Exit 40 (PA 737) and Exit 45 (PA 863) Type of work:  Median Barrier Repair Work being done by:  PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction:  Nighttime Restriction:  Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  8/27/21 Est completion date:  8/28/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  10:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Berks Municipality:  Greenwich Township Road name:  Interstate 78 Between:  Exit 35 (PA 143) and Exit 45 (PA 863) Type of work:  Construction Work being done by:  PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction:  Nighttime Restriction:  Lane restrictions on I-78 east and west. Work is part of an ongoing, long-term construction project. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  8/30/21 Est completion date:  9/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays?  No

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown.  

MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555, ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556, sebrown@pa.gov.

# # #

You just read:

Berks County: Road Work Scheduled on Numerous State Roads

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.