Berks County: Road Work Scheduled on Numerous State Roads

County: Berks Municipality: Wyomissing Borough Road name: US 222 Between: US 422/West Shore Bypass and US 422 Business/Penn Avenue - EAST Type of work: Litter Removal Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Be alert for lane restrictions on US 222 north or south. This will be a moving operation. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the area. Start date: 8/30/21 Est completion date: 9/1/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 05:00 AM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: Wyomissing Borough and Spring Township Road name: US 222 Between: US 422 Business/Penn Avenue and PA 724/Shillington Road Type of work: Litter Removal Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Be alert for lane restrictions on US 222 north or south. This will be a moving operation. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the area. Start date: 9/1/21 Est completion date: 9/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 05:00 AM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: Greenwich, Windsor, Tilden & Upper Bern Townships; Hamburg Borough Road name: Interstate 78 Between: Exit 23 (Shartlesville) and Exit 35 (PA 143) Type of work: Litter Removal Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Be alert for lane restrictions on I-78 east or west. This will be a moving operation. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the area. Start date: 8/30/21 Est completion date: 9/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: Cumru Township Road name: Interstate 176 at US 422/West Shore Bypass Interchange Ramps Between: Lancaster Avenue and Old Swede Road Type of work: Litter Removal Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Be alert for lane restrictions on US 422 east or west and Interstate 176 north or south. This will be a moving operation. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the area. Start date: 8/30/21 Est completion date: 9/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: Bethel, Upper Tulpehocken and Upper Bern Townships Road name: Interstate 78 Between: Exit 8 (US 22) and Exit 23 (Shartlesville) Type of work: Litter Removal Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Be alert for lane restrictions on Interstate 78 east or west. This will be a moving operation. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the area. Start date: 8/30/21 Est completion date: 9/2/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: Upper Tulpehocken Township Road name: PA 183 \ Bernville Road Between: Schuylkill County Line and North Heidelberg Road Type of work: Litter Removal Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Be alert for lane restrictions. This will be a moving operation. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 9/3/21 Est completion date: 9/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: Upper Bern, Tilden, Windsor and Greenwich Townships; Hamburg Borough Road name: Interstate 78 Between: Exit 23 (Shartlesville) and Exit 35 (PA 143) Type of work: Litter Removal Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Be alert for lane restrictions on Interstate 78 east or west. This will be a moving operation. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the area. Start date: 8/30/21 Est completion date: 9/2/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: Tilden, Windsor, Perry, and Ontelaunee Townships; Hamburg, Shoemakersville and Leesport Boroughs Road name: PA 61 \ Pottsville Pike Between: Schuylkill County Line and Wall Street Type of work: Litter Removal Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Be alert for lane restrictions on PA 61 north and south. This will be a moving operation. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 9/3/21 Est completion date: 9/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: City of Reading and Cumru Township Road name: US 422/West Shore Bypass East Between: Business Route 222/Lancaster Avenue and Interstate 176 Type of work: Inspection Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 9/1/21 Est completion date: 9/1/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: City of Reading and Cumru Township Road name: US 422/West Shore Bypass West Between: Interstate 176 and Business Route 222/Lancaster Avenue Type of work: Inspection Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 9/2/21 Est completion date: 9/2/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: Greenwich Township Road name: Interstate 78 East Between: Exit 40 (PA 737) and Exit 45 (PA 863) Type of work: Construction Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Left lane closure for road work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 8/28/21 Est completion date: 8/29/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: Greenwich Township Road name: Interstate 78 Between: Exit 30 (Hamburg) and Exit 35 (PA 143) Type of work: Construction Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Be alert for lane restrictions on I-78 east and west for road construction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 9/1/21 Est completion date: 9/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: City of Reading Road name: Washington Street Between: North 2nd Street and North 3rd Street Type of work: Utility Work Work being done by: Local Utility Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions for Met-Ed work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 8/30/21 Est completion date: 9/1/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: Greenwich Township Road name: Interstate 78 East Between: Exit 40 (PA 737) and Exit 45 (PA 863) Type of work: Median Barrier Repair Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 8/27/21 Est completion date: 8/28/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 10:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: Greenwich Township Road name: Interstate 78 Between: Exit 35 (PA 143) and Exit 45 (PA 863) Type of work: Construction Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Lane restrictions on I-78 east and west. Work is part of an ongoing, long-term construction project. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 8/30/21 Est completion date: 9/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays? No

