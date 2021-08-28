Submit Release
News Search

There were 459 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,633 in the last 365 days.

Northampton County: Road Work Scheduled on Numerous State Roads

County:  Northampton Municipality:  Palmer Township Road name:  US 22 at 25th Street Exit Type of work:  Utility Work Work being done by:  Local Utility Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Ramp restriction for highway lighting work at exit. Start date:  8/30/21 Est completion date:  8/31/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  08:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Northampton Municipality:  Lower Nazareth Township Road name:  PA 33/PA 248 Interchange and PA 33/Hecktown Road Interchange Between:  - and - Type of work:  Construction Work being done by:  PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction:  Nighttime Restriction:  Ramps will be closed and detoured at both interchanges for pavement rehabilitation work. Detours will be 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM. Closure and detour are as follows.

08/27 - 09/03:  PA 248 to PA 33 South

Detours -

PA 33/PA 248 Interchange PA 248 to PA 33 South  - Use PA 248 North to Main Street (Tatamy) Exit to PA 248 South PA 33 North to PA 248 - Continue on PA 248 North to Main Street (Tatamy) to PA 33 South to PA 248 PA 33 South to PA 248 - Continue on PA 33 South to Hecktown Road Exit to PA 33 North to PA 248 PA 248 to PA 33 North - Use PA 248 Ramp to PA 33 South to Hecktown Road Exit to PA 33 North

PA 33/Hecktown Road Interchange Hecktown Road to PA 33 South - Use Hecktown Ramp to PA 33 North to PA 248 Exit to PA 33 South PA 33 South to Hecktown Road - Continue on PA 33 South to US 22 Interchange to PA 33 North Exit to Hecktown Road PA 33 North to Hecktown Road - Continue on PA 33 North to PA 248 Exit to PA 33 South to Hecktown Road Hecktown Road to PA 33 North  - Use Hecktown Road Ramp to PA 33 South to US 22 Interchange to PA 33 North Exit

Start date:  8/27/21 Est completion date:  9/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  08:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays?  No     County:  Northampton Municipality:  Williams Township, Glendon Borough, Lower Saucon Township and City of Bethlehem Road name:  Interstate 78 West Between:  Exit 75 (To PA 611) and Exit 60 (PA 309) Type of work:  Litter Removal Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Shoulder restriction. Please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  8/30/21 Est completion date:  8/31/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Northampton Municipality:  City of Bethlehem, Hellertown Borough, Lower Saucon and Williams Townships Road name:  Interstate 78 East Between:  Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 75 (To PA 611) Type of work:  Litter Removal Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Shoulder restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  9/1/21 Est completion date:  9/2/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Northampton Municipality:  Palmer Township, Wilson Borough and City of Easton Road name:  PA 248 / Easton-Nazareth Highway Between:  Newburg Road and 7th Street Type of work:  Litter Removal Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Shoulder restrictions. Please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  9/3/21 Est completion date:  9/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Northampton Municipality:  City of Easton, Wilson Borough, Palmer, Bethlehem and Hanover Townships Road name:  US 22 East Between:  Lehigh County Line and New Jersey State Line Type of work:  Litter Removal Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Shoulder restrictions. This will be a moving operation. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  8/30/21 Est completion date:  9/2/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Northampton Municipality:  Allen, East Allen and Hanover Townships Road name:  Weaversville Road Between:  Lehigh County Line and Atlas Road Type of work:  Litter Removal Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Flagging Start date:  9/3/21 Est completion date:  9/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Northampton Municipality:  City of Easton, Wilson Borough, Palmer, Bethlehem and Hanover Townships Road name:  US 22 East Between:  Lehigh County Line and New Jersey State Line Type of work:  Litter Removal Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Shoulder restrictions. This will be a moving operation. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  8/30/21 Est completion date:  9/2/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Northampton Municipality:  Hanover and East Allen Townships Road name:  PA 512 / Bath Pike Between:  Highland Avenue  and Jacksonville Road Type of work:  Litter Removal Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. This will be a moving operation. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  9/3/21 Est completion date:  9/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Northampton Municipality:  Lower Saucon, Bethlehem, Lower Nazareth, Palmer, Bushkill and Plainfield Townships; Stockertown and Wind Gap Boroughs Road name:  PA 33 Between:  US 22 and Monroe County Line Type of work:  Litter Removal Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Be alert for shoulder restrictions on PA 33 north or south. This will be a moving operation. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  8/30/21 Est completion date:  9/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 AM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Northampton Municipality:  Bushkill Township Road name:  PA 33 Belfast Interchange Ramps Between:  Belfast Interchange and Belfast Interchange Type of work:  Brush Cutting Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Shoulder restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  9/3/21 Est completion date:  9/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Northampton Municipality:  Bushkill and Plainfield Townships Road name:  Filetown Road Between:  Jacobsburg Road and Sullivan Trail Type of work:  Inspection Work being done by:  PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  8/31/21 Est completion date:  8/31/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Northampton Municipality:  City of Bethlehem and Hellertown Borough Road name:  PA 412 Between:  Cherry Lane and Crest Avenue Type of work:  Inspection Work being done by:  PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  9/1/21 Est completion date:  9/1/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 12:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

 

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown.  

MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555, ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556, sebrown@pa.gov.

# # #

You just read:

Northampton County: Road Work Scheduled on Numerous State Roads

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.