Northampton County: Road Work Scheduled on Numerous State Roads

County: Northampton Municipality: Palmer Township Road name: US 22 at 25th Street Exit Type of work: Utility Work Work being done by: Local Utility Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Ramp restriction for highway lighting work at exit. Start date: 8/30/21 Est completion date: 8/31/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Northampton Municipality: Lower Nazareth Township Road name: PA 33/PA 248 Interchange and PA 33/Hecktown Road Interchange Between: - and - Type of work: Construction Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Ramps will be closed and detoured at both interchanges for pavement rehabilitation work. Detours will be 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM. Closure and detour are as follows.

08/27 - 09/03: PA 248 to PA 33 South

Detours -

PA 33/PA 248 Interchange PA 248 to PA 33 South - Use PA 248 North to Main Street (Tatamy) Exit to PA 248 South PA 33 North to PA 248 - Continue on PA 248 North to Main Street (Tatamy) to PA 33 South to PA 248 PA 33 South to PA 248 - Continue on PA 33 South to Hecktown Road Exit to PA 33 North to PA 248 PA 248 to PA 33 North - Use PA 248 Ramp to PA 33 South to Hecktown Road Exit to PA 33 North

PA 33/Hecktown Road Interchange Hecktown Road to PA 33 South - Use Hecktown Ramp to PA 33 North to PA 248 Exit to PA 33 South PA 33 South to Hecktown Road - Continue on PA 33 South to US 22 Interchange to PA 33 North Exit to Hecktown Road PA 33 North to Hecktown Road - Continue on PA 33 North to PA 248 Exit to PA 33 South to Hecktown Road Hecktown Road to PA 33 North - Use Hecktown Road Ramp to PA 33 South to US 22 Interchange to PA 33 North Exit

Start date: 8/27/21 Est completion date: 9/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays? No County: Northampton Municipality: Williams Township, Glendon Borough, Lower Saucon Township and City of Bethlehem Road name: Interstate 78 West Between: Exit 75 (To PA 611) and Exit 60 (PA 309) Type of work: Litter Removal Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Shoulder restriction. Please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 8/30/21 Est completion date: 8/31/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Northampton Municipality: City of Bethlehem, Hellertown Borough, Lower Saucon and Williams Townships Road name: Interstate 78 East Between: Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 75 (To PA 611) Type of work: Litter Removal Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Shoulder restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 9/1/21 Est completion date: 9/2/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Northampton Municipality: Palmer Township, Wilson Borough and City of Easton Road name: PA 248 / Easton-Nazareth Highway Between: Newburg Road and 7th Street Type of work: Litter Removal Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Shoulder restrictions. Please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 9/3/21 Est completion date: 9/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Northampton Municipality: City of Easton, Wilson Borough, Palmer, Bethlehem and Hanover Townships Road name: US 22 East Between: Lehigh County Line and New Jersey State Line Type of work: Litter Removal Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Shoulder restrictions. This will be a moving operation. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 8/30/21 Est completion date: 9/2/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Northampton Municipality: Allen, East Allen and Hanover Townships Road name: Weaversville Road Between: Lehigh County Line and Atlas Road Type of work: Litter Removal Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Flagging Start date: 9/3/21 Est completion date: 9/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Start date: 9/3/21 Est completion date: 9/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Northampton Municipality: Lower Saucon, Bethlehem, Lower Nazareth, Palmer, Bushkill and Plainfield Townships; Stockertown and Wind Gap Boroughs Road name: PA 33 Between: US 22 and Monroe County Line Type of work: Litter Removal Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Be alert for shoulder restrictions on PA 33 north or south. This will be a moving operation. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 8/30/21 Est completion date: 9/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 AM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Northampton Municipality: Bushkill Township Road name: PA 33 Belfast Interchange Ramps Between: Belfast Interchange and Belfast Interchange Type of work: Brush Cutting Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Shoulder restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 9/3/21 Est completion date: 9/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Northampton Municipality: Bushkill and Plainfield Townships Road name: Filetown Road Between: Jacobsburg Road and Sullivan Trail Type of work: Inspection Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 8/31/21 Est completion date: 8/31/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Northampton Municipality: City of Bethlehem and Hellertown Borough Road name: PA 412 Between: Cherry Lane and Crest Avenue Type of work: Inspection Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 9/1/21 Est completion date: 9/1/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 12:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes

