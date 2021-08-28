Submit Release
Carbon County: Road Work Scheduled on Numerous State Roads

County:  Carbon Municipality:  Franklin Township Road name:  US 209 Between:  Cherry Hill Road and Wagner Street Type of work:  Road Sign Work Work being done by:  PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Shoulder restrictions for road sign work by the PA Turnpike Commission. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  8/30/21 Est completion date:  9/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Carbon Municipality:  Penn Forest Township Road name:  PA 903 Between:  Butternut Road and Danner Road Type of work:  Road Sign Work Work being done by:  Other Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Shoulder restrictions on PA 903 north and south  for sign structure work by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  8/30/21 Est completion date:  9/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Carbon Municipality:  Kidder Township Road name:  Interstate 80 West Between:  Exit 284 (PA 115) and Exit 277 (PA Turnpike) Type of work:  Road Sign Work Work being done by:  Other Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane and shoulder restrictions for sign installation work by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone Start date:  8/30/21 Est completion date:  9/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Carbon Municipality:  Kidder Township and East Side Borough Road name:  Interstate 80 at Exit 274 (PA 534) Interchange Ramps Between:  Entire ramp and Entire ramp Type of work:  Litter Removal Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Shoulder restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  8/30/21 Est completion date:  8/30/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Carbon Municipality:  Kidder Township Road name:  Interstate 80 at Exit 277 (PA 940) Interchange Ramps Between:  Entire ramp and Entire ramp Type of work:  Litter Removal Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Shoulder restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  8/31/21 Est completion date:  8/31/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Carbon Municipality:  Kidder Township and East Side Borough Road name:  Interstate 80 Between:  Exit 273 (PA 940 / PA 437) and Exit 284 (PA 115) Type of work:  Litter Removal Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Be alert for lane restrictions on I-80 east or west. This will be a moving operation. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the area. Start date:  9/1/21 Est completion date:  9/2/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Carbon Municipality:  Mahoning Township Road name:  Dinkey Road Between:  Mahoning Mountain Road and PA 895 Type of work:  Other Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions for roadway base repairs. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  8/30/21 Est completion date:  9/1/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Carbon Municipality:  Franklin Township Road name:  Long Run/Fairyland Road Between:  East Second Street and Franklin Heights Road Type of work:  Litter Removal Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  8/30/21 Est completion date:  8/30/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Carbon Municipality:  Lehighton and Mahoning Boroughs Road name:  PA 443/Blakeslee Boulevard Between:  US 209/Thomas J. McCall Memorial Bridge and Schuylkill County Line Type of work:  Litter Removal Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  8/31/21 Est completion date:  8/31/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Carbon Municipality:  Mahoning Township, Lehighton, Jim Thorpe, Nesquehoning, and Lansford Boroughs Road name:  US 209/Patterson Street Between:  PA 248 and Schuylkill County Line Type of work:  Litter Removal Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  9/1/21 Est completion date:  9/2/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Carbon Municipality:  East Penn Township and Bowmanstown Borough Road name:  PA 895/Andreas Road Between:  PA 248 and Schuylkill County Line Type of work:  Other Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions for roadway base repairs. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  9/2/21 Est completion date:  9/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Carbon Municipality:  Kidder Township Road name:  Interstate 80 East Between:  Exit 274 (PA 534) and Exit 277 (PA 940 / PA TPK) Type of work:  Road Sign Work Work being done by:  Other Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane and shoulder restrictions for sign installation work by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  8/30/21 Est completion date:  9/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555, ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556, sebrown@pa.gov.

# # #

