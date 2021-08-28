Carbon County: Road Work Scheduled on Numerous State Roads

​

County: Carbon Municipality: Franklin Township Road name: US 209 Between: Cherry Hill Road and Wagner Street Type of work: Road Sign Work Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Shoulder restrictions for road sign work by the PA Turnpike Commission. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 8/30/21 Est completion date: 9/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Carbon Municipality: Penn Forest Township Road name: PA 903 Between: Butternut Road and Danner Road Type of work: Road Sign Work Work being done by: Other Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Shoulder restrictions on PA 903 north and south for sign structure work by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 8/30/21 Est completion date: 9/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Carbon Municipality: Kidder Township Road name: Interstate 80 West Between: Exit 284 (PA 115) and Exit 277 (PA Turnpike) Type of work: Road Sign Work Work being done by: Other Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane and shoulder restrictions for sign installation work by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone Start date: 8/30/21 Est completion date: 9/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Carbon Municipality: Kidder Township and East Side Borough Road name: Interstate 80 at Exit 274 (PA 534) Interchange Ramps Between: Entire ramp and Entire ramp Type of work: Litter Removal Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Shoulder restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 8/30/21 Est completion date: 8/30/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Carbon Municipality: Kidder Township Road name: Interstate 80 at Exit 277 (PA 940) Interchange Ramps Between: Entire ramp and Entire ramp Type of work: Litter Removal Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Shoulder restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 8/31/21 Est completion date: 8/31/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Carbon Municipality: Kidder Township and East Side Borough Road name: Interstate 80 Between: Exit 273 (PA 940 / PA 437) and Exit 284 (PA 115) Type of work: Litter Removal Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Be alert for lane restrictions on I-80 east or west. This will be a moving operation. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the area. Start date: 9/1/21 Est completion date: 9/2/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Carbon Municipality: Mahoning Township Road name: Dinkey Road Between: Mahoning Mountain Road and PA 895 Type of work: Other Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions for roadway base repairs. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 8/30/21 Est completion date: 9/1/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Carbon Municipality: Franklin Township Road name: Long Run/Fairyland Road Between: East Second Street and Franklin Heights Road Type of work: Litter Removal Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 8/30/21 Est completion date: 8/30/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Carbon Municipality: Lehighton and Mahoning Boroughs Road name: PA 443/Blakeslee Boulevard Between: US 209/Thomas J. McCall Memorial Bridge and Schuylkill County Line Type of work: Litter Removal Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 8/31/21 Est completion date: 8/31/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Carbon Municipality: Mahoning Township, Lehighton, Jim Thorpe, Nesquehoning, and Lansford Boroughs Road name: US 209/Patterson Street Between: PA 248 and Schuylkill County Line Type of work: Litter Removal Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 9/1/21 Est completion date: 9/2/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Carbon Municipality: East Penn Township and Bowmanstown Borough Road name: PA 895/Andreas Road Between: PA 248 and Schuylkill County Line Type of work: Other Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions for roadway base repairs. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 9/2/21 Est completion date: 9/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Carbon Municipality: Kidder Township Road name: Interstate 80 East Between: Exit 274 (PA 534) and Exit 277 (PA 940 / PA TPK) Type of work: Road Sign Work Work being done by: Other Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane and shoulder restrictions for sign installation work by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 8/30/21 Est completion date: 9/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown.

MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555 , ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556 , sebrown@pa.gov.

# # #