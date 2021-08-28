Schuylkill County: Road Work Scheduled on Several State Roads

​

County: Schuylkill Municipality: Mahanoy Township Road name: PA 54 Between: PA 339 and Gilberton Road Type of work: Inspection Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 9/3/21 Est completion date: 9/3/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Schuylkill Municipality: Multiple Road name: Interstate 81 Between: Luzerne County Line and Lebanon County Line Type of work: Highway Beautification Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Shoulder restrictions on Interstate 81 north and south plus the interchange ramps for litter removal. Please use caution driving through the area. Start date: 8/30/21 Est completion date: 9/2/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? No County: Schuylkill Municipality: Cass Township Road name: Forest Lane Between: Woodside Road and Greenfield Lane Type of work: Bridge Repair Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Bridge deck replacement. Follow detour routes. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the area. Start date: 6/21/21 Est completion date: 9/24/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: Completion date exsended.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown.

MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555, ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556, sebrown@pa.gov.

# # #