2X- Breast Cancer Survivor Tanja Thompson Shares the Importance of Early Detection in Her Story of Victory

LEESBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tanja Thompson , the author of "What to Expect When you Weren't Expecting Breast Cancer ," is a two-time breast cancer survivor, twenty-five-year retired, and 100% compensated disabled Air Force Veteran. Her incredible journey began in 2005 when she was first diagnosed with HER2+ breast cancer in both breasts.“When I first heard the words in 2005, “Ms. Thompson, you have breast cancer," I thought of it as a death sentence," recollects Tanja, “At the time, there was no chemotherapy or radiation. My next reoccurrence took place in 2010, just five years from my first diagnosis. This time they found a lump in my left breast, and the biopsy showed HER2+, Estrogen, and Progesterone positive receptors”.“You will often hear Tanja say, "early detection is the key. It saved my life twice" or "Conflict is my Business." This is important because just 14 months before her 2005 diagnosis, she had her baseline mammogram, and her results came back negative for breast cancer. Ironically in that short 14-month period, cancer had ravished both breasts”, says a spokesperson for the extraordinary survivor Tanja Thompson.Now, as a two-time breast cancer survivor, she knows personally how crucial early detection, treatment options, empowerment, self-advocacy, early detection, communication, and self-care are. She created the acronym CARE (Communicate, Advocate, Research, Educate) as a framework for her promotion work in helping women take control of their lives.Tanja later founded The Breast Cancer Move Foundation, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization. She is also the CEO of the Transformational Resolution Group, coaching individuals to transform the traumatic events that have stifled their lives by helping them work inward.In her first TEDx Talk, Tanja's topic was "Tragedy to Triumph," where she shared her breast cancer journey. Since then, she has organized two TEDx events under the name of TEDxCatoctinCircleWomen and TEDxCatoctinCircleStudio. Tanja is a TEDx Speaker Coach and Organizer. In 2022 she will resume her TEDxCatoctinCircleStudio events.Tanja was born and raised in Fort Wayne, IN, a small town in the Midwest. She holds an AAS in Personnel from the Community College of the Air Force (CCAF), BS in HealthCare Services from UMUC, MS-Human Resource Management from Webster University, and another MS - School of Conflict Analysis and Resolution (S-CAR) at GMU. She is currently pursuing a terminal degree, a Doctorate from Virginia University of Lynchburg (VUL) in the Healthcare Administration program, with a graduation date of December 2021.Looking for a speaker for your upcoming event, as a Keynote Speaker, Panelist, Transformational Speaker, Break-Out Rooms, and Trainer. Tanja is available to speak at in-person or virtual events, Colleges, Universities, Churches, Conferences, and as a podcast guest.Tanja has been married to her husband, Phillip Thompson, for twenty-eight years. They have three children, Artisha, Taylor, Tysne, and granddaughter Faith.-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------For more information, please visit: www.tanjathompson.com and www.breastcancerbugsme.com TEDx Talk “From Tragedy to Triumph”: https://youtu.be/Vgjj6-wDwu4 Media Contact:Tanja ThompsonUnited States - VirginiaEmail: speak@tanjathompson.comFB: Tanja Thompson SpeaksLinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/tanjasthompson Twitter: Tanja S ThompsonBreast Cancer Move Foundation (501c3 non-profit organization)breastcancerbugsme@gmail.com

