Williston Barrack's / Arrest on Warrant

CASE#: 21A103191

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Keith Cote

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 8/27/21 1730 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 15 at Willow Crossing, Johnson

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Megan Draper

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Wolcott, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 27, 2021 at approximately 1730 hours, a Trooper with the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Route 15 near Willow Crossing, after observing a vehicle traveling 72 mph in a 50 mph zone. The operator was identified as Megan Draper, 37, of North Wolcott. Draper was found to have a misdemeanor warrant for retail theft out of Lamoille County. Draper was arrested without incident and lodged at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:

COURT: Lamoille

LODGED - LOCATION: CCCC's

BAIL: $100.00

MUG SHOT: Not available

