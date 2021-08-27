Submit Release
Williston Barrack's / Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A103191

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Keith Cote                             

STATION: Williston                     

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 8/27/21 1730 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 15 at Willow Crossing, Johnson

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant

 

ACCUSED: Megan Draper                                              

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Wolcott, Vermont

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 27, 2021 at approximately 1730 hours, a Trooper with the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Route 15 near Willow Crossing, after observing a vehicle traveling 72 mph in a 50 mph zone. The operator was identified as Megan Draper, 37, of North Wolcott. Draper was found to have a misdemeanor warrant for retail theft out of Lamoille County. Draper was arrested without incident and lodged at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:            

COURT: Lamoille

LODGED - LOCATION: CCCC's    

BAIL: $100.00

MUG SHOT: Not available

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Keith Cote

Vermont State Police - Williston

2777 St George Rd

Williston VT, 05495

Phone - 802-878-7111

Fax – 802-878-2742

 

Williston Barrack's / Arrest on Warrant

