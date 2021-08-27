Williston Barrack's / Arrest on Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A103191
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Keith Cote
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 8/27/21 1730 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 15 at Willow Crossing, Johnson
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Megan Draper
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Wolcott, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 27, 2021 at approximately 1730 hours, a Trooper with the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Route 15 near Willow Crossing, after observing a vehicle traveling 72 mph in a 50 mph zone. The operator was identified as Megan Draper, 37, of North Wolcott. Draper was found to have a misdemeanor warrant for retail theft out of Lamoille County. Draper was arrested without incident and lodged at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME:
COURT: Lamoille
LODGED - LOCATION: CCCC's
BAIL: $100.00
MUG SHOT: Not available
