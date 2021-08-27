Lander Main Street concrete joint cleaning/sealing to begin next week

The $6.89 million Lander concrete rehabilitation project/US287 pavement overlay project is continuing, and 2 weeks of concrete joint cleaning/sealing along Lander's Main Street is scheduled to begin Monday night, Aug. 30.

Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Erik Smith said the concrete joint cleaning/sealing operation will be a nighttime operation scheduled between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. on working days.

"The concrete joint cleaning/sealing operation is scheduled to take about 10 working days to complete, and the contractor will maintain 2-way traffic on Main Street while work is being completed," Smith said. "We appreciate everyone's patience."

In other project news, chip sealing operations are continuing on US287 near Ft. Washakie.

The $6.89 million US287 (Lander Main Street Americans with Disabilities Act improvements and concrete rehabilitation, and US287 pavement overlay) project is 16.2 miles in length, between the Main Street/Buena Vista intersection in Lander and Ft. Washakie. The project includes concrete grinding, concrete joint sealing, asphalt paving, chip sealing, and curb, gutter and ADA ramp repairs.

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT Resident Engineer Erik Smith, P.E., at (307) 332-4151, or by email at erik.smith@wyo.gov

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.