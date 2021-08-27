Submit Release
News Search

There were 448 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,642 in the last 365 days.

Lander Main Street concrete joint cleaning/sealing to begin next week

The $6.89 million Lander concrete rehabilitation project/US287 pavement overlay project is continuing, and 2 weeks of concrete joint cleaning/sealing along Lander's Main Street is scheduled to begin Monday night, Aug. 30.

Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Erik Smith said the concrete  joint cleaning/sealing operation will be a nighttime operation scheduled between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. on working days.

"The concrete joint cleaning/sealing operation is scheduled to take about 10 working days to complete, and the contractor will maintain 2-way traffic on Main Street while work is being completed," Smith said. "We appreciate everyone's patience."

In other project news, chip sealing operations are continuing on US287 near Ft. Washakie.

The $6.89 million US287 (Lander Main Street Americans with Disabilities Act improvements and concrete rehabilitation, and US287 pavement overlay) project is 16.2 miles in length, between the Main Street/Buena Vista intersection in Lander and Ft. Washakie. The project includes concrete grinding, concrete joint sealing, asphalt paving, chip sealing, and curb, gutter and ADA ramp repairs.

 

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT Resident Engineer Erik Smith, P.E., at (307) 332-4151, or by email at erik.smith@wyo.gov

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.   

You just read:

Lander Main Street concrete joint cleaning/sealing to begin next week

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.