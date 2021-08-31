Submit Release
News Search

There were 575 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,259 in the last 365 days.

Mobeauty Supply Vending Announces The First Beauty Supply Vending Machine To Be At Cheyney University In Pennsylvania

The First Beauty Supply Vending Machine To Go Into A HBCU

Mobeauty Supply Vending

First Black College To Have A Beauty Supply Vending Machine

In A World Full Of Trends Vending Is Classic”
— Maureen Washington
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With colleges back in session and dorm rooms being filled for a new year, it’s time we evolve the concept of vending machines and take it up a notch with demanding products. For the black community, the beauty industry continues to grow, and new opportunities are creating lanes for black-owned businesses to flourish all over the world. So to make it even more accessible for people to get their hands on these products, founder Maureen Washington of MoBeauty Supply Vending is making it happen for HBCUs around the country. With the first placement, it’s only right that the location will be at the very first Black College in America, Cheyney University Of Pennsylvania.

For the African American community, hair care has always been a prominent part of the daily routine. With millions of dollars being poured in yearly, Maureen Washington and Cynthia Childrey-Hameen of Top 5 Luxe Beauty. Set out to combine the convenience of vending machines and the demand for beauty in a place where they will be used and appreciated. She also encourages women to buy a vending machine of their own and brand their business for continued success. “As someone who is passionate about her community and the beauty supply business, I was thrilled when Marcia Brown from Cheyney University expressed her interest in setting up these machines in their campus. This is just the beginning for HBCUs and for the future of black-owned enterprises”, says Maureen. With the help of Jessica Labombarde of Lets Vend, and Lakinya Francis of IKraveVending, this process has made a difference for the world of vending machines and is guaranteed to be a buzz on campuses. It’s time to take the Beauty Supply to the next level and uplift people beyond products to see the potential in these types of innovative investments.

For more information on Mobeauty Supply Vending, visit their website at http://www.mobeautysupplyvending.com.

Maureen Washington
Mobeauty Supply Vending
+1 678-751-6337
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Mobeauty Supply Vending Announces The First Beauty Supply Vending Machine To Be At Cheyney University In Pennsylvania

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Real Estate & Property Management, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.