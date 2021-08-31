Mobeauty Supply Vending Announces The First Beauty Supply Vending Machine To Be At Cheyney University In Pennsylvania
First Black College To Have A Beauty Supply Vending Machine
In A World Full Of Trends Vending Is Classic”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With colleges back in session and dorm rooms being filled for a new year, it’s time we evolve the concept of vending machines and take it up a notch with demanding products. For the black community, the beauty industry continues to grow, and new opportunities are creating lanes for black-owned businesses to flourish all over the world. So to make it even more accessible for people to get their hands on these products, founder Maureen Washington of MoBeauty Supply Vending is making it happen for HBCUs around the country. With the first placement, it’s only right that the location will be at the very first Black College in America, Cheyney University Of Pennsylvania.
— Maureen Washington
For the African American community, hair care has always been a prominent part of the daily routine. With millions of dollars being poured in yearly, Maureen Washington and Cynthia Childrey-Hameen of Top 5 Luxe Beauty. Set out to combine the convenience of vending machines and the demand for beauty in a place where they will be used and appreciated. She also encourages women to buy a vending machine of their own and brand their business for continued success. “As someone who is passionate about her community and the beauty supply business, I was thrilled when Marcia Brown from Cheyney University expressed her interest in setting up these machines in their campus. This is just the beginning for HBCUs and for the future of black-owned enterprises”, says Maureen. With the help of Jessica Labombarde of Lets Vend, and Lakinya Francis of IKraveVending, this process has made a difference for the world of vending machines and is guaranteed to be a buzz on campuses. It’s time to take the Beauty Supply to the next level and uplift people beyond products to see the potential in these types of innovative investments.
For more information on Mobeauty Supply Vending, visit their website at http://www.mobeautysupplyvending.com.
Maureen Washington
Mobeauty Supply Vending
+1 678-751-6337
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook