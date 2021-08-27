VREF Releases 2021 3rd Quarter Market Trend Report
August 30th, 2021: VREF Aircraft Value Reference, Appraisal & Litigation Consulting Services, the leading provider of aircraft valuations and appraisals for the aviation industry, released their 3rd Quarter 2021 Market Trend report today.
VREF subscribers generate a baseline average of 16,000 valuation reports every 30 days. During June, July, and to date in August, the volume of valuations is up 16%, which results in a total 30-day rolling average of valuations over 18,500.
What appeared to be a cooling-off in May was nothing more than a pre-summer breather as buyers sought out off-market aircraft and waited for dealer-based inventory refurbishments to get finished and become available for purchase. Scarcity and patience are words buyers are dealing with daily. Many seasoned aircraft owners with resources and know-how are finding vendors are unable to provide much if any timetables, let alone completion dates, as material and parts sourcing continue to be problematic. Expect to pay more for just about everything as the bottlenecks continue to create an extreme inventory shortage.
It is worth mentioning that it genuinely has become slim pickings for just about every popular aircraft market, and with that, we find ourselves dealing with more problematic aircraft. From missing records to damage and everything in between, please be cautious and do your homework as inventory levels will remain tight for the foreseeable future.
VREF is publishing the top aircraft valuation lists and the locations our subscriber base is most active. There have been a few changes to our Top lists, and you'll notice some new models appear for the first time. A recent trend as buyers is finally starting to look at alternative aircraft models instead of chasing the unicorn. From big to small, or piston to a turbine engine, all aircraft benefit from the current market values. Many models that had fallen out of favor are back and back with a vengeance, and a perfect example are the older Hawkers, Citations, and Lear Jets that are all of sudden nearly impossible to find. As more management companies add to their fleets, this too is a trend that will not end any time soon. Whether you are in the market for a Phenom 100 or a Cessna 182, patience will be playing a significant factor in determining whether you are successful in purchasing one. Once again, this Quarter, values are up on average of 15%, while not across the board, more and more aircraft models are going up in value instead of staying flat. Based on the previous 12 months, we remain bullish on values in the future.
The single-engine piston market remains unchanged with premiums being paid for most of the popular aircraft. The manufacturers could not keep up with demand prior to Covid, and now it is just a chess game trying to determine when a new aircraft order might actually deliver.
The twin-engine piston market continues to attract buyers as more businesses and multi-engine operators look to add to their existing fleets. Based on the number of reported closings, completed appraisals, and valuations from VREF Online, the interest continues to grow in the twin market. Age, condition, maintenance status, and refurbishment remain the major factors in valuing the twin market. Turnkey aircraft have the upper hand in marketing and are demanding premiums. Buys should beware regarding unknown damage history and less than organized records. It is becoming more common to see aircraft with pedigree issues in this hot market.
The business jet market continues to outperform expectations for transactions. The issue for most buyers is locating an actual aircraft for sale. Many of the listing services are still showing stale ads for aircraft that were sold months prior. The light and medium business jet segments are benefiting from increasing demand on the charter market, as management companies seek to add capacity heading into the holidays. High net worth individuals are driving several of the light jet markets including citation jets (CJ, CJ1, CJ2, CJ3, and CJ4, M2, Mustang), Citation Excel/XLS, Phenom 100/300’s, Hawker 800XP, and 850s is like unicorns on the open market. As prices continue to go up, so will the competition to find one. For many of these aircraft, values are 15% over the last quarter and VREF is bullish on the 4th quarter and 2022 as not much seems to rattle the general or business aviation markets.
"The current aircraft sales environment is one of the most active I have ever seen, with tightening inventory levels, and historical low availability, we are forecasting high residual values for the foreseeable future, as general aviation has been immune to the pandemic thus far." -Jason Zilberbrand, ASA.
About VREF
VREF Aircraft Value Reference, Appraisal & Litigation Consulting Services was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Buffalo Grove Il, with offices in Des Moines, Iowa Chicago, Rockford, Los Angeles, Boise, Daytona Beach, Austria, Switzerland, China, and Australia.
VREF delivers aircraft and engine data through online subscription services (SaaS) and published quarterly digests.
VREF provides valuations, appraisals, and litigation consulting services to a worldwide client base of aviation professionals, including law firms, banks, financial institutions, leasing companies, manufacturers, aircraft owners, aircraft operators, and suppliers. VREF Aircraft Value Reference, Appraisal & Litigation Consulting Services plays a crucial role in advising decision-makers within the aviation industry. VREF is the Official Valuation Guide and Appraisal partner for the AOPA.
