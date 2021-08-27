Emergency Pipe Replacement Next Week on Route 372 in Lancaster County

Harrisburg, PA – A PennDOT maintenance crew in Lancaster County will begin an emergency pipe replacement project next week on Route 372 in East Drumore Township. The pipe is located about 0.5 miles east of Route 272.
The road will be closed on Monday. A detour will be in place using Route 272, Scotland Road (Route 3010) and Church Road. This work is expected to be completed in about a week, at which time the road will be open to traffic.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018
###
