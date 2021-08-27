Submit Release
Work to Begin on the Interstate Guiderail Upgrade Project in Blair County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced Green Acres Contracting Co., Inc. of Scottdale, will begin work Wednesday, September 1, on a project to upgrade the interstate guiderail and end treatments along I-99 in Blair County. 

Beginning, Wednesday, the contractor will begin work at the northern end of I-99 and will work south in both the northbound and southbound lanes. Traffic control will consist of daylight single lane restrictions.

Motorists should use caution when traveling in the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles and construction personnel moving within the work area.

All work on this $4.4 million project is expected to be completed by late-October 2021. This work is part of a contract that covered work on I-99 in Blair and Centre Counties, I-70 in Fulton County and I-80 in Centre, Clearfield and Clinton Counties. All work is weather dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to Penndot news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon and Somerset Counties at www.penndot.gov/District9. 

Information about infrastructure in District 9, including completed work and significant project, is available at www.penndot.gov/D9Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction project at www.projects.penndot.gov. 

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAltoona and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepatmentofTranspotation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101

