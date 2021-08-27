Work to Begin on the Interstate Guiderail Upgrade Project in Blair County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced Green Acres Contracting Co., Inc. of Scottdale, will begin work Wednesday, September 1, on a project to upgrade the interstate guiderail and end treatments along I-99 in Blair County.

Beginning, Wednesday, the contractor will begin work at the northern end of I-99 and will work south in both the northbound and southbound lanes. Traffic control will consist of daylight single lane restrictions.

Motorists should use caution when traveling in the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles and construction personnel moving within the work area.

All work on this $4.4 million project is expected to be completed by late-October 2021. This work is part of a contract that covered work on I-99 in Blair and Centre Counties, I-70 in Fulton County and I-80 in Centre, Clearfield and Clinton Counties. All work is weather dependent.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101