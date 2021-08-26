2021-08-26 12:43:21.737 $50,000 Powerball Prize Claimed in Springfield

2021-08-26 12:43:21.737

A Greene County resident has claimed a $50,000 prize won by matching four of five white-ball numbers drawn, plus the Powerball number, in the Aug. 11 Powerball drawing. The ticket was purchased at Price Cutter, 1831 W. Kearney St., in Springfield.

The winning numbers drawn on Aug. 11 were 12, 18, 20, 29 and 30, and the Powerball number was 16. The ticket was the 30th Powerball ticket sold in Missouri this year to win a $50,000 base prize. Three more Missouri Lottery players have subsequently won the prize, bringing the current total to 33. This prize level accounts for $1.9 million in prizes won by Missouri Powerball players so far in 2021, compared to $1.4 million won in all of 2020.

Winning numbers for each Draw Game sold in Missouri, including Powerball, are available on MOLottery.com