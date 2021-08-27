Big Jackpots Ahead: Players Look to Hit $322 Million Powerball; $288 Mega Millions

Saturday’s Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot climbs to $110,000

JACKSON, MISS. –Friday night’s Mega Millions® jackpot (the 23rd draw for the current jackpot) is presently an estimated $288 million. The Saturday jackpot for Mississippi Match 5 is an estimated $110,000, while Saturday’s Powerball® jackpot is an estimated $322 million (the 25th draw for the current jackpot).

Recent Winners

Lottery headquarters have been sizzling with big winners this week. Today, a lucky Kemper County player claimed one of the top $500,000 jackpots on a $100 Million Extravaganza scratch-off game. The player purchased the winning ticket from Scooba Junction on U.S. 45, Scooba.

$100,000: A Jackson woman won on a 20x the Cash scratch-off game purchased from Lakeside Express #4 on Hwy. 80 W., Clinton.

$20,000: A Grand Bay, Ala., woman won on a Mega Millions ticket purchased from Market Smoke & Vape Shop on Denny Ave., Pascagoula.

$20,000: A Corinth woman won on a Triple 777 scratch-off game purchased from T-Mart #7 on Hwy. 72 E., Corinth.

$20,000: A Kennedy, Ala., man won on a Money Bags Doubler scratch-off game purchased from B Mart on Hwy. 50 E., Columbus.

$10,000: A Jackson woman won on a $100 Million Extravaganza scratch-off game purchased from Colonial Mart Shell on Old Canton Road, Jackson.

$5,000: A Meridian woman won on a Jumbo Bucks scratch-off game purchased from North Hill Sunoco on N. Hill St., Meridian.

$5,000: A Jackson man won on a Gold Rush scratch-off game purchased from Supermart Citgo on N. State St., Jackson.

$5,000: A Laurel man won on a Mudcat Cash scratch-off game purchased from Alliance Energy #2 on S. 16 th Ave., Laurel.

Ave., Laurel. $4,000: A Wiggins woman won on a Double Doubler scratch-off game purchased from Fast Mart 7 on Hwy. 49, Perkinston.

$2,000: A Brookhaven woman won on a $100 Million Extravaganza scratch-off game purchased from BlueSky Store #402 on Hwy. 51 N., Brookhaven.

