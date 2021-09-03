Advanced Biofuels Canada’s impact expands with new members
Advanced Biofuels Canada (ABFC) announces continued growth in its membership, record levels of interestVANCOUVER, CANADA, September 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canada’s national trade association for advanced biofuels and synthetic renewable fuels has welcomed three new member voices to its provincial and federal advocacy.
“Our members have a key voice in the push for effective federal and provincial policies and expanded production and use of non-fossil clean fuels to meet Canada’s net-zero goals. Our latest members bring extensive experience in carbon intensity assessment, technology development, and the production of low-carbon clean fuels,” said ABFC’s president, Ian Thomson.
The new members include a service provider along with sustainable aviation fuel and biodiesel producers:
- LanzaJet is a leading low-carbon fuels technology company and is focused on providing sustainable aviation fuels and renewable diesel. They are committed to greenhouse gas emissions reduction and the decarbonization of the aviation and transportation sectors.
- Radicle is the largest developer of compliance-grade carbon credits in Canada, developing pathways and software platforms that measure, qualify, and aggregate greenhouse gas emissions.
- Canary Biofuels Inc. is a promising North American biofuels producer that is focused on creating low carbon intensity biodiesel and renewable chemicals.
Canada’s anticipated Clean Fuel Standard will increase demand for the services and products supplied by these companies.
Advanced Biofuels Canada/ Biocarburants avancés Canada is the national voice for producers, distributors, and technology developers of advanced biofuels. Our members are global leaders in commercial production of advanced biofuels and renewable synthetic fuels, with over 15 billion litres of installed annual capacity worldwide. Amongst them are Canada’s leading advanced biofuels producers and technology innovators and are actively developing new clean liquid fuels production and distribution assets and operations in Canada. For information on Advanced Biofuels Canada and our members, visit: www.advancedbiofuels.ca.
