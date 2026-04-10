Advanced Biofuels Canada Association Welcomes Industry Leaders to its Growing Membership

VANCOUVER, CANADA, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Biofuels Canada Association (ABFC) is pleased to welcome eight member organizations representing key sectors of the low-carbon fuels value chain. Their addition strengthens the association’s ability to advocate for stability, growth, and a competitive Canadian low-carbon fuels market.“ABFC is pleased to welcome these members who bring together a diverse mix of global innovators and leading market participants, reflecting growing interest in Canada’s low-carbon fuels market and evolving policy landscape,” said ABFC President Fred Ghatala.Recent ABFC members include (listed alphabetically):- BASF Agricultural Solutions Canada Inc. is a leader in agricultural innovation with a longstanding commitment to advancing the Canadian canola sector. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the company strives to help Canadian farmers do the biggest job on Earth by bringing to market innovations in seed, crop protection, and digital tools that help growers increase productivity while reducing environmental impacts and greenhouse gas emissions. BASF is best known for its InVigorcanola hybrids, which account for approximately two-thirds of canola acres grown in Canada.- Bayer Crop Science Canada is a leading plant sciences company with 100+ years of agricultural expertise focused on crop protection, biotechnology, and sustainable farming solutions. The company invests heavily in research and development to improve agricultural productivity while supporting environmental stewardship. Through its portfolio of seeds and traits, crop protection technologies, and digital farming tools, Bayer supports Canadian farmers and contributes to the strength and sustainability of Canada’s agricultural sector.- Capstone LLC. is a global policy analysis and regulatory due diligence firm with offices in Washington, DC, London, Paris, and Mumbai. The firm advises more than 200 institutional investors and corporations on how legislative and regulatory developments may impact industries and investment strategies. Capstone’s expertise helps clients understand policy risks and opportunities shaping global energy, agriculture, and financial markets.- Ecostrat helps biofuel, renewable chemical, biogas, and other bio-manufacturing projects get financed. The company is the North American leader in biomass supply chain due diligence, delivering the feedstock assessments, risk analytics, and real-world market intelligence that turn uncertain biomass supply chains into bankable projects. Ecostrat's BDO Zone rating system identifies low-risk locations for new project development. Ecostrat's partnership with New Energy Risk to deploy Feedstock Supply Insurance addresses a key barrier to bio-project finance by derisking biomass supply and capping feedstock costs over the debt term with investment-grade protection.- Imperial Oil is Canada’s largest petroleum refiner, a major producer of crude oil, a key petrochemical producer and a leading fuels marketer from coast to coast. Imperial is helping advance Canada’s energy transition by bringing lower-emission fuels to market with the production of renewable diesel at its Strathcona refinery since July 2025. Similar to traditional diesel, Imperial’s renewable diesel is produced using bio-feedstock such as canola oil, requires no engine modifications and is well-suited for Canada’s cold climate.- Kolmar Americas is a marketing, trading, and manufacturing company whose products range from oil, oil derivatives, gas, gas products, petrochemicals, renewable petrochemicals, renewable fuel feedstocks, renewable fuels, and blended diesel fuels. Kolmar has been marketing biodiesel since 2006 and owns biodiesel production assets in New Haven, CT (American GreenFuels, LLC) and Port Arthur, TX (American GreenFuels Texas, LLC).- POET LLC is the world’s largest producer of bioethanol and a global leader in sustainable bioproducts. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the company operates 35 bioprocessing facilities across nine U.S. states. POET exports significant volumes of bioethanol to Canada and produces a range of bioproducts, including distillers grains, corn oil, purified alcohol, and biogenic CO₂.- Shell Canada is an affiliate of Shell plc, a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with operations in more than 70 countries. Shell has operated in Canada for over 110 years and employs roughly 3,000 people across the country. Our business is providing energy to Canadians and people around the world, and we are one of the few truly integrated energy companies in Canada.“ABFC’s membership provides the association with deep expertise and capabilities spanning the low-carbon fuels supply chain,” said Ghatala. “ABFC will continue to work alongside all ABFC members to advance policies and establish market conditions that support energy security, economic diversification, and reduced emissions in the transportation sector.”About the Advanced Biofuels Canada AssociationAdvanced Biofuels Canada (ABFC) is the national industry voice for producers, distributors, and technology providers for lower carbon and sustainable fuel replacements to gasoline, diesel, marine, and jet fuels. ABFC members produce a portfolio of liquid clean fuels, sustainable feedstocks, and intermediary products. Members also produce and consume low carbon gaseous products, such as renewable natural gas (RNG) and low carbon hydrogen, and are engaged with carbon capture, utilization, and storage technologies. ABFC members operate over 45 billion litres of low carbon fuel production capacity globally and are significant suppliers to renewable and low carbon fuel in Canada and worldwide. For a full list of ABFC’s membership please visit www.advancedbiofuels.ca/members/

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