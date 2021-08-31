Washington D.C. Eviction Moratorium Expires
Key Dates for Landlords in Washington DC and Available Assistance
WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US, August 31, 2021 -- Recently, the Mayor's office returned to the City Council a signed version of the PUBLIC EMERGENCY EXTENSION AND EVICTION AND UTILITY MORATORIUM PHASING EMERGENCY AMENDMENT ACT OF 2021, which will begin phasing in evictions in DC.
Under this new law, landlords may begin sending notices for nonpayment of rent immediately after the bill goes into effect, and may begin filing for evictions on October 12, provided the tenant owes at least $600 in rent, the landlord has applied for relief on behalf of the tenant through an existing DC rental relief program, and the tenant has been given a 60-day past due rent notice. Landlords may begin sending notices for non-monetary tenant defaults on September 26, but notices of eviction may not be submitted until January 1, 2022. Through this phase-out plan, all evictions will ultimately be allowed by February 22, 2022.
Landlords now can initiate residential nonpayment of rent cases, with some new requirements. Whereas the lease previously could have waived the necessity of a 30-day notice to quit, those waiver provisions are no longer valid, and all rent cases must begin with the issuance of a notice of past due rent. The new law also requires that an application to the Stay DC program is filed at least 60 days prior to filing of an eviction case, and landlords will be able to directly submit such applications on behalf of tenants in the near future. STAY DC is a financial assistance program for D.C. renters and housing providers who are looking for support to cover housing and utility expenses and offset the loss of income. Those eligible can apply to receive money to help pay for rent, gas, water, and electricity.
Landlords also now can file residential cases involving public safety, drug havens, or intentional property damage, so long as the case fulfills the specific requirements of the statute.
Some residential notices other than nonpayment of rent can be issued as soon as September 26, 2021, but breach of lease or personal use and occupancy cases cannot be filed until January 1, 2022. Similarly, squatter cases, post-foreclosure cases, terminated co-op member cases, and commercial cases cannot be filed until January 1, 2022.
The new law also adopted some new requirements for eviction cases. These include a requirement to incorporate a ledger in a nonpayment notice, a photograph to prove service of process by posting, a Notice of Claim for some cases, a basic business license, translation to the tenant’s primary language if other than English or Spanish, and a prohibition on nonpayment cases for amounts less than $600.
No residential or commercial landlord may issue a notice of rent increase until December 31, 2021.
For judgments that exist from prior to the public health emergency, the US Marshal Service will begin to reschedule evictions. Those landlords must provide the tenants with a 30-day notice of the new eviction date.
According to Deborah Gomes, owner of Keyrenter Washington DC, "Due to the complexity of this law, it may be advisable to work with a local property management professional and/or a legal advisor."
This news release/blog post is made available for educational purposes only. It provides general information and a general understanding of the law, but does not provide specific legal advice and should not substitute for legal advice.
