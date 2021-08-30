STS EDUCATION is #3102 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in America
Educational Technology Supplier is Rapidly Expanding to Meet Schools’ Needs
We are extremely proud to be recognized by Inc. Magazine for the 7th time in our history. Our growth is a result of having a great team, loyal customers and supporting partners.”SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the 7th time in 12 years, STS EDUCATION has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in America.
CEO Marc Netka, in accepting the honor, states “We are extremely proud to be recognized by Inc. Magazine for the 7th time in our history. Our growth is a result of having a great team, loyal customers and supporting partners, all of whom have contributed to our success.”
STS began in 2001 supplying refurbished PCs to K-12 schools. Today, the company has grown both organically and through acquisitions into an educational technology dynamo providing furniture, devices, classroom management technology, integrated learning space design solutions, network hardware, and professional development services.
ABOUT STS EDUCATION
Pacific OneSource DBA STS EDUCATION was founded as EduTech Group in 2001 to provide low-cost computers to schools. Over time, the company’s offerings have expanded to include not only educational technology but planning, consulting, design, and professional development services. Read more: https://www.stseducation-us.com/
