Governor Roy Cooper Announces Judicial Appointment

Governor Roy Cooper has appointed Jennifer Karpowicz Bland to serve as District Court Judge for Judicial District 1, which serves Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties.

Jennifer Karpowicz Bland will be filling the vacant seat formerly held by the Honorable Eula Reid. Since 2008, Bland has served as an Assistant District Attorney in the District Attorney’s Office for the First Prosecutorial District. She is a Board Member for the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council and a member of the Domestic Violence Abuse Hotline Board. Bland earned her Bachelor of Arts and Juris Doctor from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

