Tennessee National Guard continues relief efforts in Humphreys County

WAVERLY, Tenn. – More than 80 Soldiers and Airmen from the Tennessee National Guard are supporting recovery operations in Humphreys County following severe flooding this past weekend. Guardsmen are working with state, county, and local emergency personnel by assisting with traffic control, security, supply distribution, and cleanup operations in the impacted area.

Guardsmen from the 194th Engineer Brigade, headquartered in Jackson, are using bulldozers, dump trucks, and other pieces of heavy equipment to help restore roadways and clear debris.

“While we are conducting debris removal operations, we are also providing security and access control in affected areas,” said Maj. Kevin Carroll, officer in charge of Task Force Engineer. “We are also coordinating with local law enforcement on water re-supply missions; ensuring members of the community and volunteers have access to potable drinking water.”

Of the Guardsmen activated, more than 50 are from the 194th, including engineers and military police personnel. The 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment headquartered in Knoxville, 230th Sustainment Brigade headquartered in Chattanooga, 118th Wing in Nashville, and 134th Air Refueling Wing in Knoxville have all provided personnel for the relief efforts. Nashville’s Joint Force Headquarters continues to operate its Mobile Communications Center to establish emergency communications.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the work our Guardsmen are doing out here,” said Carroll. “These are our neighbors and this could’ve happened in our own communities, so that’s why we’re out here doing all we can to help.”

The Tennessee National Guard will continue to work with the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency and local emergency management officials to assist in recovery efforts for as long as they are needed.