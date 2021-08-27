Agro Organic is now a BeVeg International Certification Body in Bulgaria.
Agro Organic is now authorized according to the BeVeg Vegan Standard and is proud to announce a partnership with BeVeg.Агро Органик Контрол, Агро Органик Контрол, BULGARIA, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The main objective of AGRO ORGANIC is to create confidence, among all interested parties, that the product meets the requirements for organic production. The value of certification is in the degree of trust and confidence, created by the impartial and competent proof by a third party, of the fulfillment of the requirements to manufacturers and particularly to the manufacturers of organic products and also to the products themselves.
The quality policy of the control body at “AGRO ORGANIC CONTROL” EOOD and the activity on certification and control carried out by this body are based on the following five core principles in carrying out the certification and control of organic production: impartiality, competence, professional secrecy, handling of objections and complaints, responsibility.
Agro Organic is now a BeVeg International Authorized Certification Body.
BeVeg is the world’s only ISO accredited vegan technical standard, trademark and program, which makes it the most reliable vegan trademark claim on the global marketplace. BeVeg is an ISO/IEC 17065 accredited certification standard built in accordance with ISO/IEC 17067 as a conformity assessment programme and accredited by the National Accreditation Centre (NAC)
BeVeg helps to prevent and reduce consumable products and services of animal origin, to avoid animal exploitation, and to minimize the possibility of any cross-contamination with animal material. The standard has applications in many areas such as food, cosmetics, alcohol, pharmaceuticals, restaurants and textiles
Agro Organic is now authorized according to the BeVeg Vegan Standard and is proud to announce a partnership with BeVeg. Agro Organic ads to other certification bodies authorized by BeVeg International worldwide.
BeVeg International
BeVeg Int'l Vegan Cert
+1 866-529-1114
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn