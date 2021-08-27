Agro Organic is now a BeVeg International Certification Body in Bulgaria.

Agro Organic is now authorized according to the BeVeg Vegan Standard and is proud to announce a partnership with BeVeg.

Агро Органик Контрол, Агро Органик Контрол, BULGARIA, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The main objective of AGRO ORGANIC is to create confidence, among all interested parties, that the product meets the requirements for organic production. The value of certification is in the degree of trust and confidence, created by the impartial and competent proof by a third party, of the fulfillment of the requirements to manufacturers and particularly to the manufacturers of organic products and also to the products themselves.

The quality policy of the control body at “AGRO ORGANIC CONTROL” EOOD and the activity on certification and control carried out by this body are based on the following five core principles in carrying out the certification and control of organic production: impartiality, competence, professional secrecy, handling of objections and complaints, responsibility.

Agro Organic is now a BeVeg International Authorized Certification Body.

BeVeg is the world’s only ISO accredited vegan technical standard, trademark and program, which makes it the most reliable vegan trademark claim on the global marketplace. BeVeg is an ISO/IEC 17065 accredited certification standard built in accordance with ISO/IEC 17067 as a conformity assessment programme and accredited by the National Accreditation Centre (NAC)

BeVeg helps to prevent and reduce consumable products and services of animal origin, to avoid animal exploitation, and to minimize the possibility of any cross-contamination with animal material. The standard has applications in many areas such as food, cosmetics, alcohol, pharmaceuticals, restaurants and textiles

Agro Organic is now authorized according to the BeVeg Vegan Standard and is proud to announce a partnership with BeVeg. Agro Organic ads to other certification bodies authorized by BeVeg International worldwide.

BeVeg International
BeVeg Int'l Vegan Cert
+1 866-529-1114
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Agro Organic is now a BeVeg International Certification Body in Bulgaria.

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
BeVeg International
BeVeg Int'l Vegan Cert
+1 866-529-1114
Company/Organization
BeVeg International
3801 PGA Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens
Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, 33410
United States
+1 202-996-7999
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

BeVeg, is a law firm for global vegan certification. The BeVeg vegan trademark is currently in use on every continent except Antarctica. BeVeg is on a mission to globally and legally standardize vegan claims. The firm raises the standard for consumer transparency by redefining truth in labeling laws. BeVeg licenses use of its vegan symbol to companies and products that follow ethical vegan business practices. If you see the BeVeg vegan logo trademark, you can trust that product did not partake in the exploitation of animals. Food safety and planetary sustainability require sanitary products and conditions uncontaminated by animals. BeVeg was founded by Carissa Kranz, an awarded Super Lawyer and vegan from birth.

Do you have a vegan product? Make your vegan claim official at

More From This Author
Agro Organic is now a BeVeg International Certification Body in Bulgaria.
KIOSCERT is now a BeVeg International Authorized Certification Body
Mérieux Nutrition Sciences launches BeVeg Vegan certification.
View All Stories From This Author