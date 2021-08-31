The Hartman Group’s Shelley Balanko to Headline NEXT
Shelley Balanko will kick off opening day with a discussion on the future of food, focusing on trends she expects to influence the supply chain.
The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the influence of several macro trends that gave rise to greater challenges and opportunities for the CPG industry. Innovation is more important than ever.”WESTMINSTER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CPG industry’s premier collaborative network for suppliers, manufacturers, and brand owners is pleased to announce Dr. Shelley Balanko, Senior Vice President at The Hartman Group, will headline NEXT, TraceGains’ upcoming virtual event.
Balanko will kick off the opening day of the conference with a discussion on the future of food, focusing on trends she expects to influence the industry’s production and supply chain over the next five years.
“The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the influence of several macro trends that gave rise to greater challenges and opportunities for the CPG industry,” Balanko said. “Innovation is more important than ever. Understanding which trends are gaining momentum and how they’ll disseminate and influence consumer shopping and eating practices will help businesses identify, create, and take advantage of emerging growth opportunities.”
TraceGains designed the NEXT agenda to address the disruption rippling throughout the food, beverage, and supplement industries and show attendees how to seize the moment to create what’s next for their company.
“The CPG supply chain is the most fragmented on the planet,” TraceGains CEO Gary Nowacki explained. “This causes issues across departments and with outside vendors, slows innovation, and exposes businesses to unnecessary risk. TraceGains is the only company addressing this by breaking down the walls separating manufacturers and suppliers.”
With an extensive background in psychology, Balanko has years of experience studying how social and cultural shifts can disrupt the consumer marketplace. As a member of The Hartman Group leadership team, Balanko is proficient at transforming consumer behavior patterns and market shifts into business growth opportunities for food and beverage companies.
About NEXT
TraceGains free virtual CPG event is open to all professionals in the food, beverage, supplement, retail, and CPG industries. Attendees will hear from regulators and industry experts on topics such as design thinking, product claims, NPD trends, and more, in addition to finding out how leading brands are tackling supply chain challenges. Register today: www.tracegains.com/next
About TraceGains
Founded in 2008, TraceGains connects people and information so teams can work smarter. As a global technology company, we provide networked innovation and compliance solutions to consumer brands that want to reduce supply chain risk, speed up business processes, and take control of their data. On average, companies find 80% of their suppliers already on TraceGains Network, allowing them to connect and collaborate instantly.
About The Hartman Group
Since 1989, The Hartman Group’s anthropologists, social scientists, and business analysts have been immersed in the study of American food and beverage culture, using ethnographic observation, quantitative tracking surveys, and deep analysis of trends. What we have learned and continue to uncover allows us to upend many notions of our traditional American eating and drinking patterns, thereby identifying unique opportunities and winning strategies for our clients.
